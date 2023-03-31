Afran Nisho: Committed actor, family man

In recent times, rumours began spreading about popular actor Afran Nisho that he had left drama in favour of films.

The rumours were sparked by the fact that he is not associated with any other projects other than the Raihan Rafi film 'Surongo', coming out this Eid-ul-Adha.

Nisho was not amused by this.

"Sometimes, you need to cut yourself some slack and spare some time for yourself," he told The Business Standard in a recent interview.

Nisho emphasises the importance of taking a break when things get tiring and monotonous.

Before acting, Nisho made his mark in modelling. Then he switched to the drama world, and now, he is about to transition to the big screen as the protagonist in his debut movie "Surongo".

"I had gotten so busy with my work that I never had time for myself or for my family. Life cannot function that way. I believe spending time with my family should be top priority. That is why I took a hiatus for a few months. I got to recharge psychologically as well as physically. I did regular exercise and lost a bit of weight too. I feel the break did me good. This will help me perform better in my future projects," Nisho said.

Filming for the first part of the movie was completed between 3 to 15 March along the outskirts of Sylhet, just near the India-Bangladesh borders. The movie's plot has not yet been made public and there are restrictions on Nisho discussing his character as well.

"But I can affirm that the story has happiness as well as despair. Also, I spent a lot of time before the shoot trying to embody the role. I am unsure of the extent of my implementation. But when it goes public, it will be obvious whether or not my effort was worthwhile. But there has been excellent cooperation from everyone. So, I have high hopes for this film's commercial success," he said about the movie.

Although he has not appeared in any recent dramas, it is known that a number of previously filmed dramas and telefilms will be broadcast on TV during the upcoming Eid. Nisho's acting career started in 2006 with the Gazi Rakayet-directed play "Ghor Chhara".

"I haven't really left acting or anything. I believe an actor should perform across all platforms. Since I had not worked on cinema before, I thought about travelling this path. I want to explore all that the movie world has to offer. I cannot really pick out differences between dramas and movies if the scripts and characters are well designed," said Nisho.

Despite the upward tendency in his career graph, Nisho is not yet prepared to become complacent.

"Perhaps many people are applauding me now. But only I understand how difficult it was for me to get here today. Hard work contributed to this, but so did luck. Additionally, some people's affections served as one of the accessories. Above all, what motivates me to continue is the audience's support. As a result, I'm attempting to behave responsibly towards the public," he said.

He has appeared in over 900 plays, telefilms, and online series to date. He was also a presenter on a private TV channel in 2019.