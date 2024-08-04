Aerosmith retires from tours

Aerosmith has officially retired from touring, cancelling all remaining concert dates due to Steven Tyler's vocal injury. The band made the announcement on Friday, expressing their gratitude to fans.

"We've always wanted to blow your mind when performing. As you know, Steven's voice is an instrument like no other. He has spent months tirelessly working on getting his voice to where it was before his injury. Sadly, it is clear that a full recovery from his vocal injury is not possible. We have made a heartbreaking and difficult, but necessary, decision - as a band of brothers - to retire from the touring stage," the band wrote on their official website.

"A final thank you to you - the best fans on planet Earth. Play our music loud, now and always. Dream On. You've made our dreams come true," they added.

Aerosmith's final performance took place in Elmont, NY, on 9 September, 2023, during the 'Peace Out… Farewell Tour.' Initially set to continue through February 2024, the tour was halted after Tyler's injury. Their last album, 'Music From Another Dimension!,' was released in 2012, with Tyler's solo album following in 2016.

