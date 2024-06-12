Adil Hussain says he would not have done Animal even if he was offered ₹200 cr

Adil Hussain had shared his regret of being part of a film like Kabir Singh, which was directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

That had angered the director, who took a dig at Adil's long filmography of 'art films' in his tweet. In a new interview with Zoom, Adil shared that he stands by his statement and that he would not ever be a part of a film like Animal, even if he was given a huge amount as much as ₹ 200 crore.

Reacting to Vanga's statement, Adil said: "What do I say to that? I think there are a lot of replies to that comment. If he is more famous than Ang Lee, I don't know what to say… Very unfortunate that he thinks like that. His film did a lot of box office collection so probably he thinks like that. I don't know the exact figures of Kabir Singh but Life of Pi did over a billion dollars so I don't think he can compete with that. He should have thought about it before he said it."

Adil also said that he did not watch Vanga's Animal saying it is not his kind of film.

When he was further asked if he would have done any role in Animal, Adil immediately replied by saying, "Never. Even if they paid me ₹ 100-200 crore, I would never do it." Adil also said that Sandeep's comment on Adil doing '30 art films' is not to be taken seriously because it is a reactive comment and it does not have 'any substance' in it.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal was one of the biggest hits of last year. Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol and Triptii Dimri, the film divided reactions from viewers and critics for 'promoting violence and misogyny.' A sequel of the film is already in the works.

Adil will next be seen in Janhvi Kapoor starrer action-thriller Ulajh.