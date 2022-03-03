‘Adapt’ won DIMFF Best Film Award

Iranian film "Adapt" won the Best Film Award at the 8th Dhaka International Mobile Film Festival (DIMFF) during the closing ceremony on 1st March 2022 at Star Cineplex, ShimantoShambhar.

A total of 153 films were submitted from 31 countries.

Turkish film 'Scent' by Sezgin Yuzay won the CinemaScope Best Film Award, and 'The Ghost' by Fahim Shiyam bagged the ULAB Young Filmmaker Award.

Special guest Professor Imran Rahman, Vice-Chancellor, University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh, said, "We have identified the gap that no-one was filling and MSJ Department filled the gap by launching the film festival for mobile films."

The Chief Guest at the Closing Ceremony Filmmaker Mostofa Sarwar Farooki said, "You, the present generation, are far ahead of us. The advantage of making films with a mobile phone is that you get the same benefits that a filmmaker gets while sitting abroad that we did not have in our time. I can see a lot of potential faces among you."

This year's Dhaka International Mobile Film Festival ended with a vote of thanks by DIMFF 's Instructor of External Affairs Radd Mahmud.