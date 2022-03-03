‘Adapt’ won DIMFF Best Film Award

Splash

TBS Report
03 March, 2022, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 03 March, 2022, 04:30 pm

Related News

‘Adapt’ won DIMFF Best Film Award

Turkish film ‘Scent’ by Sezgin Yuzay won the CinemaScope Best Film Award, and ‘The Ghost’ by Fahim Shiyam bagged the ULAB Young Filmmaker Award

TBS Report
03 March, 2022, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 03 March, 2022, 04:30 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Iranian film "Adapt" won the Best Film Award at the 8th Dhaka International Mobile Film Festival (DIMFF) during the closing ceremony on 1st March 2022 at Star Cineplex, ShimantoShambhar.

A total of 153 films were submitted from 31 countries.  

Turkish film 'Scent' by Sezgin Yuzay won the CinemaScope Best Film Award, and 'The Ghost' by Fahim Shiyam bagged the ULAB Young Filmmaker Award.

Special guest Professor Imran Rahman, Vice-Chancellor, University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh, said, "We have identified the gap that no-one was filling and MSJ Department filled the gap by launching the film festival for mobile films."

The Chief Guest at the Closing Ceremony Filmmaker Mostofa Sarwar Farooki said, "You, the present generation, are far ahead of us. The advantage of making films with a mobile phone is that you get the same benefits that a filmmaker gets while sitting abroad that we did not have in our time. I can see a lot of potential faces among you."

This year's Dhaka International Mobile Film Festival ended with a vote of thanks by DIMFF 's Instructor of External Affairs Radd Mahmud.

Adapt / DIMFF Best Film Award / Award

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Micro-small enterprises account for a bulk of SMEs and neglecting them has detrimental impacts on the economy. Photo: Mumit M

‘If micro-small enterprises are neglected, we will see economic growth but no inclusive development’

8h | Interviews
Chaldal sends everything from their warehouses because it enables their quality checking, and pushes them to build the one-hour delivery infrastructure within the city. Photo: Courtesy

The Chaldal story: They dreamt of serving 30 orders a day. Now they are eyeing one lakh daily orders

7h | Panorama
Illustration: Collected

Inherited Memories: Third Generation Perspectives on Partition in the East

11h | Book Review
The government needs to continue subsidising both agriculture and non-agriculture sectors to keep inflation under control Photo: Mumit M

‘The govt should have one-third of supply in own stock to ensure food security’

1d | Interviews

More Videos from TBS

More explosions rock Kyiv

More explosions rock Kyiv

1h | Videos
Aryan Khan drug case: No evidence found against star kid

Aryan Khan drug case: No evidence found against star kid

1h | Videos
Bangladeshi crew fear for life at a Ukraine port

Bangladeshi crew fear for life at a Ukraine port

2h | Videos
Russia accused of using Vacuum Bombs

Russia accused of using Vacuum Bombs

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharov
World+Biz

Finland or Sweden joining Nato would spark Russian response: Russia warns

2
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks during the annual Munich Security Conference, in Munich, Germany February 19, 2022. Photo :Reuters
World+Biz

Ukraine 'left alone' to fight Russia: President Zelenskyy

3
THREE: A Truly Enviable Address
Corporates

THREE: A Truly Enviable Address

4
SWIFT off? Not so easy
Analysis

SWIFT off? Not so easy

5
Tk60k per month – PM to announce universal pension plan Saturday
Economy

Tk60k per month – PM to announce universal pension plan Saturday

6
Photo: Collected
Obituary

Denim mogul Nasir Uddin breathes his last