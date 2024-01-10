Adan Canto, 'Narcos' and 'The Cleaning Lady' actor, dead at 42

Adan Canto, the Mexican-American actor who transitioned from a successful music career in Mexico to become a leading figure in Hollywood, passed away on 8 January after a private struggle with appendiceal cancer.

Born in Ciudad Acuña, Coahuila, Mexico, in 1981 and raised in Texas, Canto started his journey at the age of 16 to pursue a career as a singer and guitarist in Mexico City.

Adan Canto, starred in Fox's series "The Cleaning Lady" and appeared in "X-Men: Days of Future Past," "Designated Survivor," Netflix's "Narcos" and more.

His foray into acting began with appearances in local commercials and TV shows, ultimately leading to a prominent role in Kevin Williamson's 2013 Fox drama series, The Following.

Over the last two years, Canto took on the role of gangster Arman Morales opposite Élodie Yung on The Cleaning Lady. His debut U.S. acting role was in Fox's The Following, and The Cleaning Lady, his final project, was also produced by Warner Bros. TV. Canto also played the part of Minister Lara in Netflix's Narcos.

In Fox's recent drama series, The Cleaning Lady, Adan Canto took on the lead role for the first two seasons. Unfortunately, due to health reasons, he couldn't participate in the filming of the upcoming Season 3 when production commenced in December. However, with plans to rejoin the cast later in the season after the SAG-AFTRA strikes concluded, the series intends to honor its late star with a tribute card in the Season 3 premiere.

As a burgeoning filmmaker, Canto marked his directorial debut with a short film in 2014. Notably, in 2020, he directed a thought-provoking Western featuring Theo Rossi as part of his expanding foray into filmmaking.

Canto is survived by his wife, Stephanie Ann Canto, who was not only his life partner but also his closest friend and creative collaborator. He leaves behind their two young children, Roman Alder, aged 3, and Eve Josephine, aged 1.