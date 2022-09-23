Adam Levine responds to flirty texts fiasco amid wife's pregnancy

Singer and songwriter Adam Levine has responded after three women, so far, accused him of having affairs with them.

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Adam shared a statement, "A lot is being said about me right now and I want to clear the air. I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period in my life."

Recently, an Instagram influencer named Sumner Stroh posted a TikTok video alleging that she and Adam were having an affair. However, she did not mention when she was dating the singer.

"I was having an affair with a man who's married to a Victoria's Secret model. At the time I was young, I was naive. And I mean, quite frankly, I feel exploited. I wasn't in the scene like I am now. So I was definitely very easily manipulated."

Adam is currently expecting his third child with wife-former model Behati Prinsloo.

