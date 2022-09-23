Adam Levine responds to flirty texts fiasco amid wife's pregnancy

Splash

Hindustan Times
23 September, 2022, 11:15 am
Last modified: 23 September, 2022, 11:34 am

Adam Levine responds to flirty texts fiasco amid wife's pregnancy

Adam Levine reacted to affair allegations - from three women so far - while he expects his third child with wife Behati Prinsloo

Hindustan Times
23 September, 2022, 11:15 am
Last modified: 23 September, 2022, 11:34 am
Adam Levine responds to flirty texts fiasco amid wife&#039;s pregnancy

Singer and songwriter Adam Levine has responded after three women, so far, accused him of having affairs with them. 

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Adam shared a statement, "A lot is being said about me right now and I want to clear the air. I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period in my life."

Recently, an Instagram influencer named Sumner Stroh posted a TikTok video alleging that she and Adam were having an affair. However, she did not mention when she was dating the singer.

"I was having an affair with a man who's married to a Victoria's Secret model. At the time I was young, I was naive. And I mean, quite frankly, I feel exploited. I wasn't in the scene like I am now. So I was definitely very easily manipulated." 

Adam is currently expecting his third child with wife-former model Behati Prinsloo. 
 

Adam Levine / Behati Prinsloo

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Why are there barely any buskers in Dhaka city?

Why are there barely any buskers in Dhaka city?

41m | Splash
Photo: Reuters

Are terrorist groups consolidating in Bangladesh again?

1h | Panorama
Photo: Muntasir Akash

Ephemeral: Grass blooms and urban munias in sprouting model towns

1h | Earth
PHOTO: NOOR A ALAM

Diving into Habib Wahid’s musical realm: ‘Now it’s survival of the fittest’

2h | Splash

More Videos from TBS

BFF officials seated while champion footballers standing behind

BFF officials seated while champion footballers standing behind

14h | Videos
Lack of education could not prevent auto-rickshaw drivers from taking advantage of technology

Lack of education could not prevent auto-rickshaw drivers from taking advantage of technology

14h | Videos
Putin orders mobilisation in defense of Russia

Putin orders mobilisation in defense of Russia

15h | Videos
Is globalisation coming to an end?

Is globalisation coming to an end?

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended
Bangladesh

Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended

2
Bishwamvarpur upazila in Sunamganj, surrounded by haors and hills, emerges as a striking tourist destination with a refreshed outlook, thanks to the initiatives taken by UNO Md Sadi Ur Rahin Zadid. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

How a UNO transforms a Sunamganj upazila into a tourist destination

3
Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits
Mode

Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits

4
Mandatory tax return filing relaxed for loans, credit cards
NBR

Mandatory tax return filing relaxed for loans, credit cards

5
The open sitting space of Adda Bilash, one of the popular garden cafes at Keraniganj. PHOTOS: NOOR-A-ALAM
Food

Garden cafes of Keraniganj: A great new weekend getaway destination

6
Traders worried as India top bank suspends dollar transaction with Bangladesh
Banking

Traders worried as India top bank suspends dollar transaction with Bangladesh