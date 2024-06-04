Actress Rista Laboni Shimana passes away

Model and actress Rista Laboni Shimana, who suffered a brain haemorrhage, passed away this morning at the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU). She was 39.

Her brother, Ejaz Bin Ali, and her ex-husband, singer Parvez Sazzad, confirmed the matter.

The actress was earlier admitted to the National Institute of Neurosciences and Hospital in the capital's Agargaon, where she underwent brain surgery on 25 May. Due to her deteriorating health, she was then moved to BSMMU, where she was put on life support last Wednesday (29 May).

Rista Laboni Shimana entered the country's entertainment arena in 2006 with the star-studded Lux-Channel i Superstar competition, which launched the careers of several popular actresses, including the winner of that season, Zakia Bari Momo, runners-up Afsana Ara Bindu and Azmeri Haque Badhon, and others.

She appeared in Tauquir Ahmed's film "Daruchini Dwip," which also featured her other contestants from that competition, and gained critical acclaim for her acting.

Since then, Shimana has been a regular in television dramas and series, commercials, and films.

After getting married to the popular singer Parvez Sazzad in 2014, Shimana took a hiatus from the industry for a while in 2016 due to her motherhood. The couple eventually got divorced later.

Shimana got married for the second time in 2019, and the actress returned to the industry last year.