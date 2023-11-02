Actress Humaira Himu dies

Bangladeshi television actress Humaira Himu died today (2 November).

Confirming the news to the media, Ahsan Habib Nasim, president of the Actors' Equity Association, said Humaira has taken her own life.

She was taken to the Uttara Bangladesh Medical College (UAMC) this afternoon.

"At the hospital, the on-duty doctor declared her dead," he said.

However, the cause of her death could not be confirmed as of yet, he added.

Humaira made her film debut in Amar Bondhu Rashed in 2011.

She began acting on television with the series "Chayabithi." She started her acting career with theater in 2006.

She appeared in various TV dramas, including "Bari Bari Sari Sari," "Housefull," "Gulshan Avenue,"'Sonaghat,' "Chairman Bari," "Batighar," "Shonena Sey Shonena".