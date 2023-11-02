Actress Humaira Himu dies

Splash

TBS Report
02 November, 2023, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 02 November, 2023, 06:36 pm

Related News

Actress Humaira Himu dies

TBS Report
02 November, 2023, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 02 November, 2023, 06:36 pm
Bangladeshi television actress Humaira Himu. Photo: Collected
Bangladeshi television actress Humaira Himu. Photo: Collected

Bangladeshi television actress Humaira Himu died today (2 November).

Confirming the news to the media, Ahsan Habib Nasim, president of the Actors' Equity Association, said Humaira has taken her own life.

She was taken to the Uttara Bangladesh Medical College (UAMC) this afternoon.

"At the hospital, the on-duty doctor declared her dead," he said.

However, the cause of her death could not be confirmed as of yet, he added.

Humaira made her film debut in Amar Bondhu Rashed in 2011.

She began acting on television with the series "Chayabithi." She started her acting career with theater in 2006.

She appeared in various TV dramas, including "Bari Bari Sari Sari," "Housefull," "Gulshan Avenue,"'Sonaghat,' "Chairman Bari," "Batighar," "Shonena Sey Shonena".

Top News

Bangladeshi actress / Humaira Himu / death

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

According to IUCN surveys, vulture numbers over the last 10 years have remained stable but low. There are only around 250 of these birds in Bangladesh. Photo: Collected

The tale of a bird in the crossfire

6h | Earth
When money mars marriages

When money mars marriages

9h | Panorama
Ismail Mia, a rickshaw-puller in the capital near Moghbazar, struggles to make ends meet amid nationwide blockade. Photo: Mehedi Hasan Marof

Political instability snatching what little left for daily wage earners

1d | Features
Photo: Unsplash

Being a carpenter of words...

23h | Features

More Videos from TBS

Bolivia cuts ties with Israel; other Latin American countries recall envoys

Bolivia cuts ties with Israel; other Latin American countries recall envoys

4h | TBS World
Chinese tech giant Alibaba launches Tongyi Qianwen 2.0

Chinese tech giant Alibaba launches Tongyi Qianwen 2.0

6h | Tech Talk
Domestic National Card Scheme 'Taka Pay' launched

Domestic National Card Scheme 'Taka Pay' launched

21h | TBS Today
It’s a win-win for Hezbollah against Israel so far

It’s a win-win for Hezbollah against Israel so far

22h | TBS World