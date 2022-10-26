Actress Apu Biswas to produce a movie for the first time

Popular actress Apu Biswas is going to produce a film for the first time in her career. The movie is called 'Lal Shari'.

The movie will be produced under Apu's production company, Apu-Joy Productions, and will be directed by Bandhan Biswas. The film has also received a government grant as well. Shooting will start on 2 November at a location in Tangail.

"I have been planning to produce a film for some time now, but couldn't due to various reasons. If I can produce the movie successfully; using this experience, I want to produce films with my own funding in the future," Apu said to The Business Standard.

Apu will also be playing a central role in the movie. The rest of the cast includes Shahiduzzaman Selim, Simon Sadik, Doel and others. Emon Saha will serve as the music director.