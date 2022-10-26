Actress Apu Biswas to produce a movie for the first time

Splash

TBS Report
26 October, 2022, 10:55 am
Last modified: 26 October, 2022, 10:57 am

Related News

Actress Apu Biswas to produce a movie for the first time

TBS Report
26 October, 2022, 10:55 am
Last modified: 26 October, 2022, 10:57 am
Actress Apu Biswas to produce a movie for the first time

Popular actress Apu Biswas is going to produce a film for the first time in her career. The movie is called 'Lal Shari'. 

The movie will be produced under Apu's production company, Apu-Joy Productions, and will be directed by Bandhan Biswas. The film has also received a government grant as well. Shooting will start on 2 November at a location in Tangail. 

"I have been planning to produce a film for some time now, but couldn't due to various reasons. If I can produce the movie successfully; using this experience, I want to produce films with my own funding in the future," Apu said to The Business Standard.  

Apu will also be playing a central role in the movie. The rest of the cast includes Shahiduzzaman Selim, Simon Sadik, Doel and others. Emon Saha will serve as the music director. 

Apu Biswas / producing / Movie

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

'We will have the rivers cleaned by March 2023': NRCC Chairman

4h | Panorama
An evening with Panthapath's 'dapper' tea seller Hannan

An evening with Panthapath's 'dapper' tea seller Hannan

2h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Rishi Sunak is a new and old-fashioned Tory

1h | Panorama
Pakistan&#039;s former Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is facing terrorism charges, appeared in court to extend pre-arrest bail in Islamabad on 1 September 2022. Photo: Reuters

End of Imran Khan’s political innings?

22h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Key factors of Afghanistan-New Zealand match

Key factors of Afghanistan-New Zealand match

14h | Videos
Dhaka Mawa Bhanga Expressway

Dhaka Mawa Bhanga Expressway

15h | Videos
Rishi Sunak becomes wealthiest leader in democratic world

Rishi Sunak becomes wealthiest leader in democratic world

16h | Videos
Oldest practicing doctor

Oldest practicing doctor

17h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

29 deaths reported as Cyclone Sitrang weakens

2
Hussin Alam giving a lecture to the students at the British Graduate College of Wroclaw. Photo: Courtesy
Pursuit

How a madrasa student from Magura founded a college in Poland

3
Wonderful waterfalls of Chattogram
Explorer

Wonderful waterfalls of Chattogram

4
Photo:Courtesy
Bangladesh

Number of visa applications in Bangladesh up by 160%: VFS Global

5
Sitrang will track after Cyclone Asani, which formed in the Bay of Bengal in early May this year. Photo: Abu Sufian Jewel/UNB
Bangladesh

Cyclone Sitrang: Everything you need to know

6
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Meet Akshata Murthy, the millionaire wife of Rishi Sunak