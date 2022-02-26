Actor Sean Penn to document ‘full scale’ Russian invasion in Ukraine

Splash

TBS Report
26 February, 2022, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 26 February, 2022, 08:33 pm

Related News

Actor Sean Penn to document ‘full scale’ Russian invasion in Ukraine

TBS Report
26 February, 2022, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 26 February, 2022, 08:33 pm
Sean Penn. Photo: Wire image via Yahoo news
Sean Penn. Photo: Wire image via Yahoo news

While terrified Ukrainians fleeing from their country, Hollywood actor and director Senn Penn lands in Ukraine to film a documentary about Russia's "full scale" invasion.

Penn paid a visit to the office of the president and spoke to Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk, journalists, and media personalities since his visit to Ukraine last week, reports Variety.

The office of the president praised the Oscar-winning actor in a statement.

"The director specially came to Kyiv to record all the events that are currently happening in Ukraine and to tell the world the truth about Russia's invasion of our country," the translation of the statement reads.

"Sean Penn is among those who support Ukraine in Ukraine today. Our country is grateful to him for such a show of courage and honesty."

"Sean Penn is demonstrating bravery that many others have been lacking, in particular some Western politicians. The more people like that — true friends of Ukraine, who support the fight for freedom — the quicker we can stop this heinous invasion by Russia," adds the statement.

Earlier, Penn visited Ukraine in November 2021 and started prepping for the documentary by visiting Ukraine's military personnel.

According to Variety, the documentary is a Vice Studios production in association with Vice World News and Endeavour Content. 

Penn has been working for anti-war and humanitarian operations for years.

 

 

Sean Penn / Russian invasion in Ukraine / Documentary

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Playful Golden Plovers. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Golden Plover: A golden yield of the haor basin

5h | Panorama
A damaged residential building is seen in Ukraine&#039;s capital Kyiv, after Russia launched a massive military operation. Photo: Reuters

Why Putin’s war is the West’s biggest test since World War II

8h | Panorama
A family getting registered at Alok Nibash as they arrive in Dhaka for cancer treatment. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Alok Nibash: A ray of light for the cancer patients

9h | Panorama
Petrolheads vernacular: A short guide to confusing automotive jargon

Petrolheads vernacular: A short guide to confusing automotive jargon

9h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

English pacer Jofra Archer predicts the Ukraine war eight years in advance

English pacer Jofra Archer predicts the Ukraine war eight years in advance

36m | Videos
Sean Penn is documenting the war in Ukraine

Sean Penn is documenting the war in Ukraine

51m | Videos
Bangladesh Tigers revive Shaheed Chandu Stadium

Bangladesh Tigers revive Shaheed Chandu Stadium

56m | Videos
Corona's mass vaccination going on all over the country

Corona's mass vaccination going on all over the country

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Tk60k per month – PM to announce universal pension plan Saturday
Economy

Tk60k per month – PM to announce universal pension plan Saturday

2
Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharov
World+Biz

Finland or Sweden joining Nato would spark Russian response: Russia warns

3
Financial Health of Janata Bank
Banking

Janata Bank hides Tk377cr loss through window dressing

4
Rethink impractical projects, Jaishankar tells Momen
Bangladesh

Rethink impractical projects, Jaishankar tells Momen

5
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks during the annual Munich Security Conference, in Munich, Germany February 19, 2022. Photo :Reuters
World+Biz

Ukraine 'left alone' to fight Russia: President Zelenskyy

6
Fire at Nilkhet book market doused
Bangladesh

Fire at Nilkhet book market doused