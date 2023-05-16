Actor Farooque’s body arrives in Dhaka from Singapore

Splash

UNB
16 May, 2023, 11:25 am
Last modified: 16 May, 2023, 11:35 am

Akbar Hossain Pathan Farooque. Photo: Collected
Akbar Hossain Pathan Farooque. Photo: Collected

The mortal remains of renowned actor Akbar Hossain Pathan, popularly known as Farooque, arrived in Dhaka from Singapore this morning (May 16, 2023), a day after his demise.  

The body was taken to his Uttara residence in the capital from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport around 8:15 am, according to family members.  

The body will be kept at Central Shaheed Minar from 11 am to 1 pm for all to pay their last respects to the beloved actor.  

After that, the body will be taken to the premises of Bangladesh Film Development Corporation (BFDC) and his first namaz-e-janaza will be held there after Zuhr prayer.  

Around 3:30 pm, the body will be taken to Channel i from BFDC, and finally it will be taken to Gazipur's Kaliganj where Farooque will be buried after another janaza at Gulshan Azad Mosque in Dhaka at 5 pm.  

The actor breathed his last at the age of 75 while undergoing treatment in Singapore on Monday morning. He had been undergoing treatment there.  

Farooque was elected an MP from Dhaka-17 constituency in the last national election. He made his debut on the big screen in H Akbar's film "Jolchhobi". His performance in "Lathiyal" earned him a National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor in 1975.

He was fondly known as "Mia Bhai" to the masses. He appeared in over 150 films in a career spanning more than five decades.

 

Bangladeshi Actor Farooque

