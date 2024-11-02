The Academy celebrates SRK's 'K3G' entry scene on his birthday

TBS Report
02 November, 2024, 12:00 pm
Last modified: 02 November, 2024, 12:04 pm

Shah Rukh Khan in his iconic entry scene from the 2001 film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. Photo: Collected
Shah Rukh Khan in his iconic entry scene from the 2001 film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. Photo: Collected

The Academy, known for the prestigious Oscars, recently honoured Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan by sharing his iconic entry scene from the 2001 film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

The tribute was posted on Instagram on Friday (1 November), just ahead of Khan's 59th birthday, reports India Today. 

Director and producer Karan Johar, who helmed the film, responded to the post by sharing it on his Instagram Stories, adding a heartfelt note that read, "This post made me smile wide."

