Abishek Bachchan starrer Dasvi to hit Netflix soon

Splash

Hindustan Times
14 March, 2022, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 14 March, 2022, 04:49 pm

Abishek Bachchan starrer Dasvi to hit Netflix soon

Directed by Tushar Jalota, Dasvi also stars Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur among others

Hindustan Times
14 March, 2022, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 14 March, 2022, 04:49 pm
Dasvi. Photo: Collected
Dasvi. Photo: Collected

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan is back, Ganga Ram Chaudhary in "Dasvi."

The actor plays a jail inmate, preparing to appear for Class 10 boards in "Dasvi". He unveiled the teaser on Monday to announce that the film will be streaming on Netflix from April 7. Sharing the teaser on social media, Abhishek also wished Class 10 students for their board exams. "From one student to another, Dasvi ke exams ke liye dher saari best wishes! (best wishes for class 10 exams)" he wrote. 

The teaser video opens with Abhishek in a blue kurta and sporting a greying beard, asking fellow jail inmates (in Haryanvi dialect) not to make noise as he is preparing for his Class 10 exams. He then breaks into a casual dance.

The new poster of the film features him in a white kurta-pyjama, standing on a table amid a few bookshelves. Few people are seen staring at him on the poster which goes with the tagline, "Pursuing class 10 from jail is my right to education."

As Abhishek shared the teaser on Instagram a fan commented, "if the result isn't good, Amitabh Bachchan will lock you in a room"

Directed by Tushar Jalota, Dasvi also stars Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur among others.

Produced by Dinesh Vijan and Bake My Cake Films, the film will be streaming on Jio Cinema and Netflix from 7 April 2022.

Abhishek had earlier shared a picture from the shooting of the film. It showed the actor in a kurta-pyjama paired with a Nehru jacket, turban and jooties, sitting on a royal chair being held by several people on their shoulders. Nimrat Kaur had earlier shared her glimpse from the film, as Bimla Devi, in a saree and sunglasses. Yami had also unveiled her look as IPS officer Jyoti Deswal.

