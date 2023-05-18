65: Adam Driver in Jurassic Park, without the park

65 opens with a couple from planet Somaris are sitting on a beach watching their teenage daughter play, while the father (Adam Driver) Mills and the mother (Nika King) Alya are having a conversation about their daughter (Chloe Coleman) Nevine and her health. I'm guessing even in an advanced society, the corporate medical industry is still sucking up the pennies from whoever they can no matter what planet you are.

As the movie gets into its story, our man Mills is in a spaceship that's about to enter an asteroid field. The ship gets wrecked and then Mills crash lands into planet earth from 65 million years ago. It's a pretty unremarkable survival movie from this point on, but efficiently so in the shortest of bursts, thanks to a physically committed Driver taking it all rather seriously, and some moments of decent enough jeopardy.

It all happened at a time when dinosaurs were completely ruling this planet. It had a Jurassic park without the park feel to it. Throughout the movie there was this collision of advanced technology with a barren world. It felt like no matter how technologically advanced you're in a primitive world, you'll always struggle.

In terms of the cinematography it's not like I had much of a chance of judging the quality of work because of certain parameters of my source. The movie was probably shot in a blue screen studio, meaning they could only shoot a certain way and most of the result would not have been visible until they got to post.

Directors and writers Scott Beck and Bryan Woods did a much better job directing, then they did writing the script. The entirety of the internet seems to agree with me on this point. If the direction wasn't that good, this could have been worse than what it turned out to be. The CGI execution of this movie was on point. Some even claimed it to be better than some of the marvel movies.

When it comes to acting, there's only two human characters of note. Among them, Adam Driver himself is a seasoned actor. He carried this movie on his shoulder when it came to acting. Being Darth Vader's grandson might weigh a little on one's self, but the fact that he has range actually showed in this movie.

Getting into the nitty gritty, this movie was shot two years ago, already missing five prior release dates. But its last minute release did not see much of a visible campaign or promotion like most of its kind.

The movie was officially scheduled to release last month and almost entirely without screenings for critics. The movie faced its biggest stumbling block in the size of a covid pandemic. There was extra expenditure but that was government subsidised. Even with Sony's backing this movie couldn't claw into much success.

On Rotten Tomatoes, only 34% reviews are positive, with an average rating of 4.8/10. The website's consensus reads, "Sodden sci-fi that somehow finds a way to bungle Adam Driver fighting dinosaurs, 65 is closer to zero. Because spoiler alert Mills(Adam) and the kid he finds on Earth spend most of the movie running away from dinosaurs. They do save a baby dinosaur but unfortunately that baby dinosaur just gets eaten by other small dinosaurs."

Overall recommendation, watch the movie if you want to see Adam Driver survive against the dinosaurs and ladies no, he didn't take his shirt off (or did he?). I wouldn't spend my hard earned cash to go watch this movie in the cinema.