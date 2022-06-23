5 shows/movies streaming Netflix this week

Splash

TBS Report
23 June, 2022, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 23 June, 2022, 06:10 pm

5 shows/movies streaming Netflix this week. Photo: Collected
5 shows/movies streaming Netflix this week. Photo: Collected

From offering a blast of laughter with the Rowan Atkinson starrer "Man Vs Bee" to "Money Heist Korea – Joint Economic Area," a Korean adaptation of the colossal hit series "Money Heist," Netflix is slated to drop a bunch of interesting contents this week.

Besides the Rowan Atkinson comeback and "Money Heist" rendition, Netflix is all set to wow the audience with the story of a young attorney excelling inside and outside the court in "Extraordinary Attorney Woo".

Man vs Bee- series-24 June

Netflix's forthcoming slapstick starring Mr Bean famed Rowan Atkinson in lead is expected to stir a good laugh over the weekend.

Money Heist Korea – Joint Economic Area- series-24 June

The Korean adaptation of Netflix's massive hit Spanish series "Money Heist" features a star-studded cast including "Squid Game" actor Park Hae-soo and "Lost" actor Kim Yun-jin.

The Man from Toronto - Film - 24 June 

The forthcoming action comedy follows a New York City screw-up Teddy who, played by Kevin Hart, who is mistaken for the "Man from Toronto" when the two wind up in the same Airbnb.

Blasted - Film- 28 June

Netflix synopsis of the film reads, "When an alien invasion interrupts a bachelor party two childhood friends reunite as the kick-ass laser-tag duo they once were."

Extraordinary Attorney Woo - series - 29 June 

Photo: Collected

The forthcoming K drama follows a talented attorney Woo Young-woo, played by Park Eun Bin, who tackles challenges inside and outside the courtroom as a newbie learning the ropes of law and order. 

 

