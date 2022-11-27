3-day art camp held under 'Pittachhara Forest and Biodiversity Conservation Initiative'

TBS Report
27 November, 2022, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 27 November, 2022, 04:18 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

A three-day art camp was organised under an initiative called the Pittachhara Forest and Biodiversity Conservation Initiative on 25-27 November.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Many artists, writers and poets participated in the programme, under the theme "Calling for the protection of life and nature through colours and music", associated with the social movement to protect the biodiversity of Pittachhra in Matiranga upazila of Khagrachhari, said a media release.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

According to the media release, the art camp promoted an individual's social responsibility and duty to protect natural resources which was depicted through the songs, poetry and paintings exhibited at the event.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Participating artists under the supervision of Art Camp organiser Artist John Mohammad are Piyal Pew, Dulal Kanti Das, Nazmul Hossain Noyon, Md Munir Hossain, Deepra Banik, and Sultana Bithi. Besides, Jaydev Kar and Kuasha Murkh participated in music and poetry.

