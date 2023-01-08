23rd IIFA Awards postponed

The International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) has decided to postpone the 23rd edition of the awards which was previously scheduled to take place in February this year in Abu Dhabi. The two-day IIFA awards will now take place on 26 and 27 May, 2023.

IIFA posted a photo on Instagram with a caption, " The prominent celebration of Indian Cinema with IIFA has been rescheduled to May 26th and 27th 2023. Be a part of it to experience this cinematic magnificence with us at the magical land of Yas Island, Abu Dhabi and get ready to make your summer of 2023 grander."

IIFA 2023 will be a lavish celebration of the top actors and actresses in Indian cinema, bringing together dignitaries from around the world, members of the international press, and fans and movie buffs from all over the world.