16th International Short and Independent film festival starts today

The 16th International Short and Independent Film Festival Dhaka 2022 is kicking off today.

Hosted by Bangladesh Short Film Forum, the event will showcase 414 films from 130 countries.

The festival will feature more than 60 short films recently screened at Cannes, Berlin, ACAR, Sundance, Locarno and Busan Film Festivals, said the organisers at a press conference held on Wednesday.

Three awards will be given to the best films screened at the event. Hiralal Sen Lifetime Achievement Award will be given to eminent filmmakers Tanvir Mokammel and Manzarehasin Murad.

The 16th International Short and Independent Film Festival will be held at the Music and Dance Auditorium and Gallery Auditorium in Shilpakala Academy. Four films will be screened every day at 11 am, 3 pm, 5 pm, and 7 pm.

The films will also be screened at the National Museum and Bangladesh Film Archive.

The festival will continue until 4 March.