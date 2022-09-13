14 nominations, 6 Emmys: Squid Game makes history

Lee Jung-jae holds his Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series for &quot;Squid Game&quot; and Hwang Dong-hyuk, for his Outstanding Directing For A Drama Series for &quot;Squid Game&quot; at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, U.S., September 12, 2022. REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci
Lee Jung-jae holds his Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series for "Squid Game" and Hwang Dong-hyuk, for his Outstanding Directing For A Drama Series for "Squid Game" at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, U.S., September 12, 2022. REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci

At the Emmys 2022, Squid Game earned 14 nominations - including the Best Drama - while making history when Lee Jung-jae was named best actor, a first for a non-English-language performer.

The South Korean survival drama managed to grab six awards as the first non-English TV series to win a major primetime Emmy Award. 

The show's creator, Hwang Dong-hyuk, won the best drama series director prize, also the first Asian to do so.

The South Korean social satire about misfits and criminals competing for cash in twisted versions of schoolyard games had also been in the running for the top prize, but the Netflix hit was bested by HBO's latest awards darling.

Earlier this year, the show won awards at the Screen Actors Guild and Critics' Choice Awards.

The drama, which is streaming on Netflix, grabbed everyone's attention when it was released in September 2021. The second season is currently underway.

