10 brilliant films which did not get a single Oscar nomination

Splash

TBS Report
09 March, 2022, 11:15 am
Last modified: 09 March, 2022, 12:43 pm

10 brilliant films which did not get a single Oscar nomination. Photo: Collected
10 brilliant films which did not get a single Oscar nomination. Photo: Collected

Many brilliant films over the years have been completely overlooked by Oscars and did not bag a single nomination.

Let's check out 10 brilliant films which were completely ignored at the Oscars.

Donnie Darko (Director's cut-2004)

Donnie Darko. Photo: Collected
Donnie Darko. Photo: Collected

The psychological thriller which made Jake Gyllenhaal a star and earned him the "Young Hollywood award" was completely overlooked at the Oscars.

The original film released in 2001, received critical success but fell short at the box office.

American Psycho (2000)

Christian Bale in American Psycho. Photo: Collected
Christian Bale in American Psycho. Photo: Collected

The dark comedy horror flick starring future Oscar-winner Christian Bale was snubbed at the Oscars.

Horror film rarely secures a nomination at the Oscars. According to Vogue, only 6 horror films have bagged a nomination at the Oscars so far.

Heat (1995)

Heat. Photo: Collected
Heat. Photo: Collected

The crime drama follows detective Lieutenant Hanna, played by Al Pacino, who decides to catch a highly intelligent seasonal criminal.

His Girl Friday (1940)

His Girl Friday. Photo: Collected
His Girl Friday. Photo: Collected

The 40s rom-com starring British actor Cary grant also failed to earn a single Oscars nomination.

Insomnia (2002)

Insomnia. Photo: Collected
Insomnia. Photo: Collected

Christopher Noland's directorial thriller, a remake of a 1997 Norwegian film of the same name, includes strong performances from Al Pacino, Robin Williams but failed to earn Oscars nomination.

The film earned both critical and commercial success.

Local Hero (1983)

Local Hero. Photo: Collected
Local Hero. Photo: Collected

Though Bill Forsyth secured BAFTA Best director award for the 1983 rom-com 'Local Hero,' the film was completely overlooked at the Oscars.

In the Mood for Love (2000)

In the Mood for Love. Photo: Collected
In the Mood for Love. Photo: Collected

The much-talked-about romantic film premiered at the Cannes film festival on 20 May 2000. It was voted as the second-best film of the 21st century by 177 film critics from around the world, according to a survey conducted by BBC.

However, the film starring Tony Leung Chiu-wai and Maggie Cheung did not receive a single nomination at the prestigious award ceremony.

Harold and Maude (1971)

Harold and Maude. Photo: Collected
Harold and Maude. Photo: Collected

The coming of age rom-com featuring Ruth Gordon (Maude) and Bud Cort (Harold) was also deprived of a worthy nomination at the Oscars.

Margaret (2011)

Margaret. Photo: Collected
Margaret. Photo: Collected

Kenneth Lonergan's directorial 3-hour long drama did not secure a single nomination despite its positive reviews.

The Long Goodbye (1973)

The Long Goodbye. Photo: Collected
The Long Goodbye. Photo: Collected

A crime thriller that included Raymond Chandler's sharp-witted private investigator Philip Marlowe was also considered a great movie that failed to show up on the Oscar's nomination list.

 

