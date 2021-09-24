US engineers create ‘smallest-ever human-made flying structure’

Science

Hindustan Times
24 September, 2021, 01:05 pm
Last modified: 24 September, 2021, 01:09 pm

US engineers create ‘smallest-ever human-made flying structure’

The engineers behind this microflier optimised their design by studying maple trees and other types of wind-dispersed seeds

Hindustan Times
24 September, 2021, 01:05 pm
Last modified: 24 September, 2021, 01:09 pm
The team of engineers said that some of the micro fliers, which were created using computational modelling to allow a rapid design optimisation (Photo: Northwestern University)
The team of engineers said that some of the micro fliers, which were created using computational modelling to allow a rapid design optimisation (Photo: Northwestern University)

Engineers from Illinois' Northwestern University have created an electronic microchip or "microflier" with flight capabilities, which can help monitor air pollution levels and airborne diseases, the university said in a press release. The "smallest-ever human-made flying structure", which is about the size of a grain of sand, does not require an engine or a motor. Instead, it catches flight on the wind — much like a maple tree's propeller seed — and spins like a helicopter through the air toward the ground.

The engineers behind this micro flier optimised their design by studying maple trees and other types of wind-dispersed seeds and fashioned the micro flier such that when dropped from a height it would fall at a slow velocity in a controlled manner. This helps stabilise its flight, ensures dispersal over a broad area and increases the amount of time it interacts with the air, making it ideal for monitoring air pollution and airborne diseases, the team behind it said.

"We were able to do that using ideas inspired by the biological world. Over the course of billions of years, nature has designed seeds with very sophisticated aerodynamics. We borrowed those design concepts, adapted them and applied them to electronic circuit platforms," John A Rogers, who led the team behind the device's development, said in the release.

"Evolution was likely the driving force for the sophisticated aerodynamics. These biological structures are designed to fall slowly and in a controlled manner, so they can interact with wind patterns for the longest possible period of time. This feature maximizes lateral distribution via purely passive, airborne mechanisms," he added.

The team also drew inspiration from children's pop-up books. "We can thus exploit the most advanced materials and manufacturing methods used by the consumer electronics industry to make completely standard, flat, chip-like designs. Then, we just transform them into 3D flying shapes by principles that are similar to those of a pop-up book," said Rogers.

The team designed many different types of micro fliers, including one with three wings, resembling the wings on a tristellateia seed. The team said that some of the micro fliers, which were created using computational modelling to allow a rapid design optimisation, come with properties that can "give nature a run for its money".

 

Top News / World+Biz

science research / US engineers / smallest-ever human-made flying structure

Google News TBS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

More Videos from TBS

ringID: Another Ponzi business thrives

ringID: Another Ponzi business thrives

19h | Videos
France and US, Australia rift over Aukus

France and US, Australia rift over Aukus

19h | Videos
Russia shooting a movie in outer space

Russia shooting a movie in outer space

21h | Videos
Imaginary of the Common: 50 years of Sultan’s Oeuvre'

Imaginary of the Common: 50 years of Sultan’s Oeuvre'

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
FILE PHOTO: Students take their seats for the diploma ceremony at the John F. Kennedy School of Government during the 361st Commencement Exercises at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

Private universities to reopen campuses from fall semester

2
Dhaka improves, still 7th most unsafe city
Bangladesh

Dhaka improves, still 7th most unsafe city

3
After 35 years, Aziz market, through several transitions, morphed into a shopping complex. Photo Noor-A-Alam 
Panorama

The death of a cultural hub: Aziz Super Market at 35 

4
Sadia Khan and Zafirah Zunairah Prithy
Education

2 IUB students awarded the prestigious Erasmus+ Scholarship

5
RMG exports overwhelm Dhaka airport
Trade

RMG exports overwhelm Dhaka airport

6
A Kallyanpur eco-park planned to free canals
Infrastructure

A Kallyanpur eco-park planned to free canals