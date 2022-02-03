SpaceX rocket successfully launches US spy satellite

Science

BSS/AFP
03 February, 2022, 10:10 am
Last modified: 03 February, 2022, 10:17 am

Related News

SpaceX rocket successfully launches US spy satellite

The NRO gave few other details about the satellite but said it will "provide a wide-range of timely intelligence information."

BSS/AFP
03 February, 2022, 10:10 am
Last modified: 03 February, 2022, 10:17 am
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, topped with the Crew Dragon capsule, is readied to carry four astronauts on the first operational NASA commercial crew mission at Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, US, November 13, 2020. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, topped with the Crew Dragon capsule, is readied to carry four astronauts on the first operational NASA commercial crew mission at Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, US, November 13, 2020. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

A US intelligence agency said Wednesday that its newest spy satellite successfully launched into orbit atop a reusable SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket.

The rocket took off at 12:27 pm local time (2027 GMT) from the Vandenberg Air Force base in California, the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO), which
is in charge of the US Space Force, said in a statement.

After releasing the satellite, dubbed NROL-87, into orbit, the Falcon 9 rocket then landed back at the base, the agency said.

"NROL-87 is designed, built, and operated by the NRO to support its overhead reconnaissance mission," the statement said.

The NRO gave few other details about the satellite but said it will "provide a wide-range of timely intelligence information."

The NRO, a division of the US Defense Department, operates a large network of surveillance satellites, and is headquartered near Washington, in northern Virginia.

NROL-87, the first satellite launched by the NRO in 2022, is the third time the agency has used a Falcon 9 rocket.

The NRO has launched 16 other satellites over the past two years.

Top News / World+Biz

spacex / US / Spy / Satellite

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Teachers’ failure to adapt to online classes led to unattractive modules

49m | Panorama
Illustration: Asifur Rahman

5 ways to deal with unprofessionalism in the workplace

49m | Pursuit
Ghulam Sumdany Don: People need to not give up easily

Ghulam Sumdany Don: People need to not give up easily

2h | Pursuit
Pran-RFL provided food relief to middle-class families during the pandemic. Photo: Courtesy

Pashe Achi Bangladesh: A CSR initiative that stood by people during the pandemic

2h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

China celebrates 'year of tiger' this year

China celebrates 'year of tiger' this year

15h | Videos
End of Gayle era in IPL

End of Gayle era in IPL

15h | Videos
Climate change’s impact on Antarctica’s penguins

Climate change’s impact on Antarctica’s penguins

15h | Videos
Forex earnings growing on exports, remittances

Forex earnings growing on exports, remittances

15h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo courtesy- Asif Salman
Habitat

Satkhira hospital named world's best new building

2
Christabel Randolph. Photo: Collected
Interviews

'Here to craft our growth story with Bangladesh'

3
Picture: TBS/SAP
Supplement

The tale of metro rail: A challenging project to transform Dhaka into a modern city

4
Photo: TBS
Banking

Private banks say unable to implement BB-set pay structure by 1 March

5
Picture: Mohammad Minhaz Uddin/TBS
Supplement

Chattogram becoming a business hub of South Asia

6
Faster, cheaper export to Europe from Feb
Economy

Faster, cheaper export to Europe from Feb