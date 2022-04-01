Scientists publish the first complete human genome

Science

Reuters
01 April, 2022, 09:35 am
Last modified: 01 April, 2022, 09:41 am

Related News

Scientists publish the first complete human genome

Researchers in 2003 unveiled what was then billed as the complete sequence of the human genome. But about 8% of it had not been fully deciphered, mainly because it consisted of highly repetitive chunks of DNA that were difficult to mesh with the rest

Reuters
01 April, 2022, 09:35 am
Last modified: 01 April, 2022, 09:41 am
The face of a girl is seen daubed in colours as she takes part in Holi celebrations in Ahmedabad, India, 18 March 2022. REUTERS/Amit Dave
The face of a girl is seen daubed in colours as she takes part in Holi celebrations in Ahmedabad, India, 18 March 2022. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Scientists on Thursday published the first complete human genome, filling in gaps remaining after previous efforts while offering new promise in the search for clues regarding disease-causing mutations and genetic variation among the world's 7.9 billion people.

Researchers in 2003 unveiled what was then billed as the complete sequence of the human genome. But about 8% of it had not been fully deciphered, mainly because it consisted of highly repetitive chunks of DNA that were difficult to mesh with the rest.

A consortium of scientists resolved that in research published in the journal Science. The work was initially made public last year before its formal peer review process.

"Generating a truly complete human genome sequence represents an incredible scientific achievement, providing the first comprehensive view of our DNA blueprint," Eric Green, director of the National Human Genome Research Institute (NHGRI), part of the US National Institutes of Health, said in a statement.

"This foundational information will strengthen the many ongoing efforts to understand all the functional nuances of the human genome, which in turn will empower genetic studies of human disease," Green added.

The consortium's full version is composed of 3.055 billion base pairs, the units from which chromosomes and our genes are built, and 19,969 genes that encode proteins. Of these genes, the researchers identified about 2,000 new ones. Most of those are disabled, but 115 may still be active. The scientists also spotted about 2 million additional genetic variants, 622 of which were present in medically relevant genes.

The consortium was dubbed Telomere-to-Telomere (T2T), named after the structures found at the ends of all chromosomes, the threadlike structure in the nucleus of most living cells that carries genetic information in the form of genes.

"In the future, when someone has their genome sequenced, we will be able to identify all of the variants in their DNA and use that information to better guide their healthcare," Adam Phillippy, one of the leaders of T2T and a senior investigator at NHGRI, said in a statement.

"Truly finishing the human genome sequence was like putting on a new pair of glasses. Now that we can clearly see everything, we are one step closer to understanding what it all means," Phillippy added.

Among other things, the new DNA sequences provided fresh detail about the region around what is called the centromere, where chromosomes are grabbed and pulled apart when cells divide to ensure that each "daughter" cell inherits the proper number of chromosomes.

"Uncovering the complete sequence of these formerly missing regions of the genome told us so much about how they're organized, which was totally unknown for many chromosomes," Nicolas Altemose, a postdoctoral fellow at the University of California, Berkeley, said in a statement.

Top News

Human genome / science / research

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Although Abdullah Babul, Nanna Miya&#039;s nephew and successor (pictured) did not disclose the current cook’s name, he said that they were all taught by Haji Nanna himself. Photo: Noor A Alam

From serving polao on mats to becoming a beloved local brand: The story of Haji Nanna Biryani

24m | Panorama
Imran Khan: Back to the pavilion?

Imran Khan: Back to the pavilion?

1h | Analysis
Fishermen, at the Meghna River bank in Lakshmipur, have rediscovered their fishing life with the use of solar power. Their boats are now equipped with high-powered lights, smartphones and other electric products which made fishing easier during night hours. Photo: TBS

How solar power changed the life of Meghna fishermen

1h | Bangladesh
People stand in a long queue to buy kerosene oil for kerosene cookers amid a shortage of domestic gas due to country&#039;s economic crisis, at a fuel station in Colombo, Sri Lanka, 21 March, 2022. Photo: Reuters

What's behind Sri Lanka's economic crisis?

21h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Scorpions to perform at Golden Jubilee Bangladesh Concert at Madison’s Square

Scorpions to perform at Golden Jubilee Bangladesh Concert at Madison’s Square

15h | Videos
Colombo port congestion comes as supply chain woe

Colombo port congestion comes as supply chain woe

15h | Videos
Harry Potter writer JK Rowling's biography

Harry Potter writer JK Rowling's biography

17h | Videos
PM Imran Khan’s fate to be decided on 3 April

PM Imran Khan’s fate to be decided on 3 April

17h | Videos

Most Read

1
How local brands replaced foreign ones in 50 years
Economy

How local brands replaced foreign ones in 50 years

2
Iqbal Z Quadir: A man with a wild idea that transformed our economy
Economy

Iqbal Z Quadir: A man with a wild idea that transformed our economy

3
Top 5 professions for the future, according to Bangladeshi CEOs
Pursuit

Top 5 professions for the future, according to Bangladeshi CEOs

4
Bangladeshi cargo ship sinks at Kolkata port
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi cargo ship sinks at Kolkata port

5
Amir Khan. Photo: Collected
Splash

Aamir Khan decided to quit film Industry ahead of Laal Singh Chaddha release

6
A prerequisite for faster rail service is that there has to be section 144 around the railway corridors. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Step-by-step guide to book train tickets online