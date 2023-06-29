Scientists discover that universe is awash in gravitational waves

Science

Reuters
29 June, 2023, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 29 June, 2023, 07:49 pm

Related News

Scientists discover that universe is awash in gravitational waves

Reuters
29 June, 2023, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 29 June, 2023, 07:49 pm
An artistic interpretation of an array of pulsars being affected by gravitational ripples produced by a supermassive black hole binary in a distant galaxy, in this handout image released 28 June, 2023. Aurore Simonnet/NANOGrav Collaboration/Handout via REUTERS
An artistic interpretation of an array of pulsars being affected by gravitational ripples produced by a supermassive black hole binary in a distant galaxy, in this handout image released 28 June, 2023. Aurore Simonnet/NANOGrav Collaboration/Handout via REUTERS

Scientists on Wednesday unveiled evidence that gravitational waves, the ripples in the fabric of space-time predicted by Albert Einstein more than a century ago, are permeating the universe at low frequencies – creating a cosmic background hum.

The new findings show that space is awash with these gravitational waves, which oscillate over years or longer and appear to originate primarily from pairs of supermassive black holes spiralling together before merging.

"Gravitational waves are created by astronomically dense objects in our universe, usually in orbit around each other. The gravitational waves actually stretch and compress space-time itself as they travel through the universe," said Oregon State University astrophysicist Jeff Hazboun, a member of the scientific collaboration that conducted the research and lead author of one of the papers describing the findings in the Astrophysical Journal Letters.

Einstein in 1916 proposed the existence of gravitational waves as an outgrowth of his ground-breaking general theory of relativity, which depicted gravity as the distortion of space and time by matter. Until their detection in 2016, scientists had found only indirect evidence of their existence, beginning in the 1970s.

Objects called pulsars – the extremely dense cores of exploded stars that spin at the speed of kitchen blenders – were crucial in the new research. Sixty-eight pulsars were used in gathering the evidence.

"We see the passage of the gravitational waves as changes in the arrival time of pulses from an array of pulsars in our galaxy," Hazboun said.

The gravitational wave signal was observed in 15 years' worth of data obtained by the North American Nanohertz Observatory for Gravitational Waves (NANOGrav) Physics Frontiers Center (PFC), a collaboration of more than 190 scientists from the United States and Canada.

The researchers described the universe's gravitational wave background as the equivalent of hearing the hum of a large group of people talking at a party, without being able to distinguish any individual voice.

Astronomers long have relied upon studying light to learn more about the cosmos, but that approach has limitations because it does not offer insight into many aspects of the universe. Gravitational waves allow for a more robust examination of the universe, as do ghostly subatomic particles called neutrinos.

The discovery was announced seven years after researchers announced that they had first detected the existence of gravitational waves generated by two distant black holes – extraordinarily dense objects with gravity so strong that not even light can escape. The motion of black holes and other massive objects can cause gravitational waves.

That research involved what is called the Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory (LIGO).

"We have solid evidence for a hum of gravitational waves in a new band of the gravitational wave spectrum. These frequencies are 10-12 orders of magnitude smaller than those detected by LIGO, and have wavelengths light years long," Hazboun said.

"The most vanilla explanation of these gravitational waves is an ensemble of supermassive black hole binaries (black holes orbiting each other) in our cosmic neighborhood. Other explanations include interesting new physics from near the Big Bang," Hazboun added, referring to the event that marked the origin of the universe about 13.8 billion years ago.

Top News / World+Biz

space / Waves / universe

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

As the reserve of coal is dwindling at the Barapukuria Coal Mining Company Limited, many local workers are living with uncertainty about future livelihoods. Photo credit: Mumit M

As Bangladesh's oldest mine runs out of coal, its miners are running out of luck

1d | Panorama
During the Sunamganj flood last year, Dreamwater provided their filters to flood-affected people. Photo: Courtesy

Dreamwater: Solving the paradox of water crisis in flood-prone Bangladesh

1d | Panorama
Experts say Dhaka has at least 18 times more than the population it can actually support. Photo: Rajib Dhar

In rank with war-torn cities: Why Dhaka is one of the least liveable places in the world

2d | Panorama
The batteries used by these e-rickshaws are not certified by BSTI yet there are more than three million e-rickshaws in Bangladesh currently. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

Illegal battery factories, lead pollution thrive as 'unauthorised' e-rickshaws take over streets

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

No one knows Prigozhin’s where about

No one knows Prigozhin’s where about

2d | TBS World
Mohiner Ghoraguli: Tale of the First Bangla Rock Band

Mohiner Ghoraguli: Tale of the First Bangla Rock Band

2d | TBS Stories
This filter will purify flood water, river water, pond water and even sewer water

This filter will purify flood water, river water, pond water and even sewer water

1d | TBS Stories
Naimul has built a farm on the roof of the city building

Naimul has built a farm on the roof of the city building

2d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
The Titan submersible, operated by OceanGate Expeditions to explore the wreckage of the sunken SS Titanic off the coast of Newfoundland, dives in an undated photograph. OceanGate Expeditions/Handout via REUTERS
World+Biz

Landing frame, rear cover from the submersible found among debris

2
Photo: Collected
Health

Should you take cholesterol-lowering statins?

3
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

4
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

5
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

Eid-ul-Adha holidays extended by a day

6
Foreign reserve crosses $30bn again within a month
Economy

Foreign reserve crosses $30bn again within a month