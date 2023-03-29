Rare T-Rex skeleton to go under the hammer in Switzerland

Science

Reuters
29 March, 2023, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 29 March, 2023, 09:45 pm

Related News

Rare T-Rex skeleton to go under the hammer in Switzerland

Reuters
29 March, 2023, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 29 March, 2023, 09:45 pm
A 67-million-year-old T-Rex skeleton named &quot;TRX-293 TRINITY Tyrannosaurus&quot; and measuring 11.6m long and 3.9m high, is seen during a preview at Koller auction house in Zurich, Switzerland March 29, 2023. This king of dinosaurs is only the third such a creature ever offered at auction, and the first time in Europe and is expected to fetch 5 million to 8 million Swiss francs ($5.44-8.71 million USD) when it goes on sale in Zurich on April 18th. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
A 67-million-year-old T-Rex skeleton named "TRX-293 TRINITY Tyrannosaurus" and measuring 11.6m long and 3.9m high, is seen during a preview at Koller auction house in Zurich, Switzerland March 29, 2023. This king of dinosaurs is only the third such a creature ever offered at auction, and the first time in Europe and is expected to fetch 5 million to 8 million Swiss francs ($5.44-8.71 million USD) when it goes on sale in Zurich on April 18th. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Millions of years after dinosaurs ruled the Earth, the skeleton of a giant Tyrannosaurus Rex was introduced to the public in Switzerland on Wednesday ahead of its auction next month.

The giant carnivore, named TRX-293 Trinity, is expected to fetch between 5 million ($5.43 million) and 8 million Swiss francs ($8.70 million) when it goes on sale in Zurich on 18 April.

Standing 3.9 metres high and measuring 11.6 metres long, it is only the third T-Rex skeleton to be offered at auction, and the first in Europe.

"The name of this skeleton is 'Trinity', because it's built out of three individuals and all were found in the US," said Cyril Koller, owner of the auction house conducting the sale.

The rest of the name derives from the 293 bones in its skeleton.

Koller thought a private individual would be the likely buyer, although he was sure the public would still get to see it in future.

Discoveries of T-Rex fossils are extremely rare, said Hans Jacob-Siber, a paleontologist at the Aathal Dinosaur Museum in Switzerland.

"It's not a cast or a copy, it's the original. And there are very few, very few," Siber told Reuters. "In fact, until about 1970 or 1980, there used to be less than a dozen Tyrannosaurus, most of them were already in United States' museums."

Almost all of the other fossilised T-Rexes are housed in museums, meaning massive interest whenever a skeleton comes up for sale.

Two other T-Rexes discovered in North America - called Sue and Stan - fetched $8.4 million and $31.8 million respectively when they were sold in 1997 and 2020.

($1 = 0.9191 Swiss francs)

World+Biz

T-Rex / dinosaur

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

If Gandhi is such an asset for the BJP, why has he just been thrown out of India’s Parliament? Photo: Reuters

Modi's Rahul playbook is a tale of unchecked populism

10h | Panorama
From 'Act' to 'Action': Protecting migrant workers through the Overseas Employment and Migrants Act

From 'Act' to 'Action': Protecting migrant workers through the Overseas Employment and Migrants Act

11h | Panorama
Schools are also places of safety for children, keeping children away from exploitation and violence. Photo: TBS

Building better futures: What it means to make our schools safe and secure

12h | Thoughts
Eight tips to effectively study during Ramadan

Eight tips to effectively study during Ramadan

11h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Messi in 100 goal club for the national team

Messi in 100 goal club for the national team

2h | TBS SPORTS
Sunglasses are for TK 150-300 only

Sunglasses are for TK 150-300 only

3h | TBS Stories
Shahida Begum: Best farmer of Faridpur

Shahida Begum: Best farmer of Faridpur

5h | TBS Stories
How many US military bases are there in the world?

How many US military bases are there in the world?

7h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Sadeka Begum. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Sadeka's magic lamp: How a garment worker became an RMG CEO

2
Photo: Bangladesh Railway Fans&#039; Forum
Bangladesh

Bus-train collides at capital's Khilgaon on Monday night

3
Photo illustration: Steph Davidson; Getty Images
Bloomberg Special

Elon Musk's global empire has made him a burning problem for Washington

4
Photo: Collected from Facebook
Bangladesh

Arav Khan under UAE police 'surveillance'

5
Sabila Nur attempts to silence critics with university transcripts
Splash

Sabila Nur attempts to silence critics with university transcripts

6
Sehri, Iftar timings this year
Bangladesh

Sehri, Iftar timings this year