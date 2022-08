On Sunday (21 August), Nasa released an audio clip that shows actual sound waves emanating from the enormous black hole at the Perseus galaxy cluster's centre.

The misconception that there is no sound in space originates because most space is a ~vacuum, providing no way for sound waves to travel. A galaxy cluster has so much gas that we've picked up actual sound. Here it's amplified, and mixed with other data, to hear a black hole! pic.twitter.com/RobcZs7F9e— NASA Exoplanets (@NASAExoplanets) August 21, 2022

The sound has been edited so that human ears can hear it. It was mixed with "other data" and amplified.

Nasa said, the idea that there is no sound in space was a misconception, reports The Guardian.