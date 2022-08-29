NASA calls off Artemis I launch for technical issues

NASA announced the launch of Artemis I has been cancelled for the day due to an issue with one of the engines.

Artemis Launch Control on Monday (29 August) said, "Launch director Charlie Blackwell Thompson has called a scrub for today, of the attempt of the launch of Artemis I and the space launch system with the Orion spacecraft."

"The issue that came up was an engine bleed that couldn't be remedied but the rocket is currently in a stable configuration."

"It was mostly tanked but not completely. Engineers are now working on a plan to continue gathering data about this particular engine and the bleed that didn't work out... They have not gone to draining the rocket just yet."

The launch control also mentioned that the current configuration will be kept for the next launch attempt.

"At T- 40 mins and counting, after the team was unable to get past an engine bleed, that it didn't show the right temperature, once they got into the engine bleed test and ultimately, the launch director has called a scrub for the day," announced NASA.

Moments before the planned liftoff, NASA wrote on a Facebook live post, "The launch is currently in an unplanned hold as the team works on an issue with engine number 3 in NASA's Space Launch System core stage."

"Engineers are working on some modelling and data to be discussed due to the issue arising on the engine," said NASA Communications.

Nasa can try again on Friday, or on 5 September, according to BBC.

"You don't want to launch a candle until it's ready to go", says Nasa administrator Bill Nelson following the cancelled launch of Amtemis I.

Speaking on Nasa's live feed he said, "We don't launch until it's right."

The rocket is a "very complicated machine" he said, adding that Nasa was testing the aircraft in "a way you would never do with the human crew on board.

"This is just part of the space business and particularly a test flight", he said.

NASA plans to land the first woman and the first person of colour on the Moon through Artemis missions.