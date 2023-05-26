German startup attempting to reverse death and resurrect humans

Berlin-based company Tomorrow Biostasis is exploring the potentials of human cryopreservation with the ambitious goal of reversing death.

With a waiting list in the hundreds, this innovative startup has already preserved the remains of about 10 individuals in a lab, Popular Mechanics magazine reported citing Tech.Eu.

However, the real challenge lies in what comes next.

According to Tech.Eu, the company's "standby ambulance" has already been busy, with cofounder Emil Kendziorra working to launch the first cryogenics company in Europe while there are already several of them in the United States.

Kendziorra's goal is as soon as somebody dies, Tomorrow Biostasis will immediately respond to preserve the person's body and/or brain in a state of stasis. Then, once future advances are made, the company will treat and reverse the person's original cause of death and bring them back from the dead to enjoy an extended life.

That's the plan, at least.

Kendziorra said his company has "about 10 people" already cryopreserved for training purposes and hundreds more on their waiting list.

The company's typical clients are 36 years old on average and tend to work in tech. A few of them just want their brain preserved, thinking their future selves may prefer a new 3D-printed body or maybe not even a body at all.

When the bodies get transported to Rafz in Switzerland for long-term storage at the European Biostasis Foundation they get cooled to -196 degrees Celsius and placed inside an insulated tank with liquid nitrogen to lock in the preservation. To make it legal, the process is technically considered a scientific body donation

However, waiting for medical advancement to progress to the point it can reverse what caused death is not the only hurdle in this entire cryopreservation concept. There is also the small issue of nobody knowing how to actually revive a dead cryopreserved human.

While it is possible to freeze the brain to preserve cells and tissues, bringing a previously dead brain back to life with regular function and memories remains an area of ongoing research and exploration.