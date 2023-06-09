First virgin birth among crocodiles

For the first time, a crocodile has given birth without a male partner at a zoo in Costa Rica, a phenomenon known as "Virgin birth."

It has been found in species of birds, fish and other reptiles, but never before in crocodiles, reports BBC.

"The scientists say the trait might be inherited from an evolutionary ancestor, so dinosaurs might also have been capable of self-reproduction," the report says.

The foetus came out more than 99.9 % genetically identical to its mother - confirming that it had no father.

However, the egg did not hatch as it was stillborn, although fully formed.

It was laid by an 18-year-old female American crocodile in 2018, who was obtained at the age of two and kept apart from other crocodiles for its entire life.

''We see it in sharks, birds, snakes and lizards and it is remarkably common and widespread," said Dr Warren Booth who studies virgin births known scientifically as parthenogenesis.

He added that there might have been more cases of virgin births in crocodiles, only that people were not looking for them.

"There was a big increase in reports of parthenogenesis when people started keeping pet snakes. But your average reptile keeper doesn't keep a crocodile," he said.

Dr Booth explained that it might be an ancient trait, a way of saving a species from extinction when its numbers dwindle.