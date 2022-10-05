Chemistry laureate Barry Sharpless is the 5th person to win two Nobel prizes

Science

Hindustan Times
05 October, 2022
Last modified: 05 October, 2022, 04:32 pm

Nobel Prize In Chemistry 2022: Barry Sharpless was awarded the chemistry prize in 2001 as well.(Twitter)
With the announcement of Nobel prize in chemistry on Wednesday, Barry Sharpless became the fifth individual to be awarded two Nobel Prizes.

Barry Sharpless follows in the footsteps of Nobel prize laureates John Bardeen, Marie Skłodowska Curie, Linus Pauling and Frederick Sanger. Barry Sharpless was awarded the chemistry prize in 2001 as well.

"Barry Sharpless laid the foundation for a functional form of chemistry – click chemistry – in which molecular building blocks snap together quickly and efficiently," the Nobel prize committee said making the announcement.

Barry Sharpless started his work on click chemistry when in the year 2000, he coined the concept of click chemistry. Click chemistry refers to a form of simple and reliable chemistry where reactions occur quickly while unwanted by-products are avoided.

"This year's Prize in chemistry deals with not overcomplicating matters, instead working with what is easy and simple. Functional molecules can be built even by taking a straightforward route," the committee further said.

