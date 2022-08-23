Brain-zapping cap improves short-term memory loss in older adults: Study

A cap containing electrodes has been used to zap the brain for a recent study which showed signs of improvement in adults above 65 suffering from short-term memory.

Researchers believe this brain-zapping technology has the potential to reduce the risk of dementia and other memory loss diseases.

The study, published in the journal Nature Neuroscience on Monday (22 August), records the results of 150 participants between ages 65-88 who had not been diagnosed with a neurological disorder.

While asking them to recall five lists of 20 words, the participants were zapped with a mild electrical current to their brain using the cap. The process took 20 minutes and was done over the course of four consecutive days, reports Fox News.

The memory of the participants improved by over 50% compared to the placebo group who did not receive the treatment. The study found that the group was able to recall four to six more words than the placebo participants of a similar age.

"It's an unfortunate fact of life that as we age we all become a little more forgetful," said the study's author Dr Robert Reinhart.

"Memory deficits impair our activities of daily living, planning, decision making, cognition, learning, and that can generally have a negative effect of diminishing quality of life," he added.

Improvements were shown in both the working and long-term memory of the participants who had their brains zapped. However, the research is still in its early stages, and more studies are needed to examine how long the benefits may last.

Researchers are not sure if this technique can help patients suffering from severe memory disorders such as Alzheimer's.

However, despite the enthusiasm from scientists, more research is still needed before it can be widely distributed.