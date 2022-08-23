Brain-zapping cap improves short-term memory loss in older adults: Study

Science

TBS Report
23 August, 2022, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 23 August, 2022, 05:56 pm

Related News

Brain-zapping cap improves short-term memory loss in older adults: Study

Researchers hope the brain-zapping technology can help treat diseases like Alzheimer's

TBS Report
23 August, 2022, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 23 August, 2022, 05:56 pm
Study lead author and Boston University PhD student Shrey Grover (right) administers electrical stimulation to study participant Jim Soter. Photo: Collected
Study lead author and Boston University PhD student Shrey Grover (right) administers electrical stimulation to study participant Jim Soter. Photo: Collected

A cap containing electrodes has been used to zap the brain for a recent study which showed signs of improvement in adults above 65 suffering from short-term memory.

Researchers believe this brain-zapping technology has the potential to reduce the risk of dementia and other memory loss diseases.

The study, published in the journal Nature Neuroscience on Monday (22 August), records the results of 150 participants between ages 65-88 who had not been diagnosed with a neurological disorder.

While asking them to recall five lists of 20 words, the participants were zapped with a mild electrical current to their brain using the cap. The process took 20 minutes and was done over the course of four consecutive days, reports Fox News.

The memory of the participants improved by over 50% compared to the placebo group who did not receive the treatment. The study found that the group was able to recall four to six more words than the placebo participants of a similar age.

"It's an unfortunate fact of life that as we age we all become a little more forgetful," said the study's author Dr Robert Reinhart.

"Memory deficits impair our activities of daily living, planning, decision making, cognition, learning, and that can generally have a negative effect of diminishing quality of life," he added.

Improvements were shown in both the working and long-term memory of the participants who had their brains zapped. However, the research is still in its early stages, and more studies are needed to examine how long the benefits may last.

Researchers are not sure if this technique can help patients suffering from severe memory disorders such as Alzheimer's.

However, despite the enthusiasm from scientists, more research is still needed before it can be widely distributed.

Top News / Health

Brain / memory loss

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Julian Lee. Illustration: TBS

Iran’s return would fill a Russia-shaped hole in oil supplies

17h | Panorama
The struggle of Bangladeshi tea workers to raise their minimum wage has been dragging in for years. Photo: Collected

Shocked by tea workers' wages? Everyone else is not doing any better

7h | Panorama
While taking a photo, Sikder Ahmed focuses mainly on colour and wants people to feel a deep resonance when they see his photography. Photo: Sikder Ahmed

Sikder Ahmed: From aviator to bird’s-eye photographer

8h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

A fork in the road for development financing

1d | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Why price of two major food grains jumped in country despite declining globally

Why price of two major food grains jumped in country despite declining globally

1h | Videos
Students returning to cinemas to watch Bangla films

Students returning to cinemas to watch Bangla films

1h | Videos
Restaurant of mistaken orders

Restaurant of mistaken orders

3h | Videos
Ways to prevent Cox's Bazar beach erosion

Ways to prevent Cox's Bazar beach erosion

6h | Videos

Most Read

1
Migrant workers. Photo: UNB
Migration

Can Bangladesh benefit from Canada’s 10 lakh job vacancies?

2
Russia now offers Bangladesh finished oil
Energy

Russia now offers Bangladesh finished oil

3
Photo of Bangladesh Secretariat/Collected
Bangladesh

Govt, autonomous offices to run 7 hours daily to save energy

4
Photo: Collected
Economy

Bangladesh is not in a crisis situation: IMF

5
Eight more banks make unusual gains from forex dealings
Banking

Eight more banks make unusual gains from forex dealings

6
Jiban Bima wants its money back. Banks unable to pay
Economy

Jiban Bima wants its money back. Banks unable to pay