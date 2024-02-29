BAU researchers develop accurate method for identifying livestock diseases

With the use of DNA testing, a Bangladesh Agricultural University (BAU) research team has developed a method for identifying various diseases in livestock caused by blood protozoa with almost 100% accuracy.

Conducted under the auspices of the Bangladesh Agricultural Research Council (BARC), the research initiative, led by Dr. Md. Shahiduzzaman, Professor of Parasitology, involved testing nearly five hundred samples from various farms in Sirajganj and Rangpur to develop this method.

Dr. Shahiduzzaman informed that in Bangladesh, livestock are particularly susceptible to blood protozoa like Babesia, Theileria, and Anaplasma. These pathogens lead to weight loss, reduced blood and milk production and even death if not treated properly.

Dr. Shahiduzzaman also stated that incorrect diagnosing of these diseases at the field level often leads to incorrect treatment, as symptoms of such diseases are usually similar. In some cases, the presence of pathogens in the blood of infected animals is determined through antibody and antigen tests in the laboratory. However, even with these methods, achieving one hundred percent accurate diagnosis is not always possible.

Regarding his disease identification method, Dr. Shahiduzzaman explained that blood samples from animals are first collected, and then DNA is extracted. The extracted DNA is then tested using a PCR machine. Even though a small amount of parasite DNA is present in the sample, it can still be easily detected in this test.

Since the process is sensitive to PCR, almost one hundred percent accurate results can be obtained. The entire process takes three to four hours to complete, and multiple samples can be tested simultaneously. The cost for testing each sample ranges from five hundred to seven hundred taka.

In this context, contact has been made with the livestock officers of Sreemangal and Rangpur to provide information to UNB about the current situation of livestock blood parasites and disease diagnosis at the field level.

Dr. Karna Chandra Mallik, Upazila Livestock Officer of Sreemangal Upazila, said that the urine of animals infected with Babesia turns into the colour of coffee. Although Babesia disease can be diagnosed by examining urine, symptoms of Theileria and Anaplasma cannot be identified by such means.

Dr. Md. Zobidul Kabir, additional district livestock officer of Rangpur district, said the emergence of these three diseases—Babesia, Theileria, and Anaplasma—was not as prevalent in Bangladesh in the past. However, in the current context, these diseases have been prominently observed in highly productive livestock breeds in the Rangpur region. Consequently, the production of dairy and livestock products faces challenges.

Livestock officers further stated that Anaplasmosis spreads from one animal to another through tick bites. In advanced countries, if a livestock animal is affected by this disease, it is immediately removed from the farm. However, as this method is not prevalent in our country, the rate of infection in cattle farms is significantly higher.

They also added that the Field Disease Investigation Laboratory (FDIL) identifies these diseases through the Giemsa staining from blood samples which need skilled manpower. Often, there is uncertainty in identifying Theileria and Anaplasma, and even the results obtained from samples tested in various private diagnostic centres in Rangpur have been confusing.

Dr. Zobidul commended Dr. Shahiduzzaman's success, stating that if the DNA method for identifying livestock diseases could be implemented at the field level, it would play a significant role in the development of livestock.

Dr. Shahiduzzaman further remarked that as a veterinarian, it is his professional responsibility to enhance the livestock of the country. If this technology is adopted at the field level with the cooperation of the government as well as respective authorities, it will benefit farmers.