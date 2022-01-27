Astronomers find ‘spooky’ object in the Milky Way unlike anything seen before

Science

Hindustan Times
27 January, 2022, 11:35 am
Last modified: 27 January, 2022, 11:46 am

Related News

Astronomers find ‘spooky’ object in the Milky Way unlike anything seen before

Researchers have found that the object is about 4,000 light-years from Earth, is incredibly bright and has an extremely strong magnetic field.

Hindustan Times
27 January, 2022, 11:35 am
Last modified: 27 January, 2022, 11:46 am
Photo: Pixabay
Photo: Pixabay

Australian researchers have discovered a strange spinning object in the Milky Way they say is unlike anything astronomers have ever seen.

The object, first spotted by a university student working on his undergraduate thesis, releases a huge burst of radio energy three times every hour.

The pulse comes "every 18.18 minutes, like clockwork," said astrophysicist Natasha Hurley-Walker, who led the investigation after the student's discovery, using a telescope in the Western Australian outback known as the Murchison Widefield Array.

While there are other objects in the universe that switch on and off -- such as pulsars -- Hurley-Walker said 18.18 minutes is a frequency that has never been observed before.

Finding this object was "kind of spooky for an astronomer," she said, "because there's nothing known in the sky that does that."

The research team is now working to understand what they have found.

Trawling back through years of data, they have been able to establish a few facts: the object is about 4,000 light-years from Earth, is incredibly bright and has an extremely strong magnetic field.

But there are still many mysteries to untangle.

"If you do all of the mathematics, you find that they shouldn't have enough power to produce these kind of radio waves every 20 minutes," Hurley-Walker said.

"It just shouldn't be possible."

The object may be something researchers have theorised could exist but have never seen called an "ultra-long period magnetar".

It could also be a white dwarf, a remnant of a collapsed star.

"But that's quite unusual as well. We only know of one white dwarf pulsar, and nothing as great as this," Hurley-Walker said.

"Of course, it could be something that we've never even thought of -- it could be some entirely new type of object."

On the question of whether the powerful, consistent radio signal from space could have been sent by some other life form, Hurley-Walker conceded: "I was concerned that it was aliens."

But the research team was able to observe the signal across a wide range of frequencies.

"That means it must be a natural process, this is not an artificial signal," Hurley-Walker said.

The next step for the researchers is to look for more of these strange objects across the universe.

"More detections will tell astronomers whether this was a rare one-off event or a vast new population we'd never noticed before," Hurley-Walker said.

The team's paper on the object has been published in the latest edition of the journal Nature.

Top News / World+Biz

Milky way / Astronomers / spooky

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Succeeding in a global organisation

1h | Pursuit
Built on a budget of just $2 million, this riveting structure stands as an embodiment to how much can be achieved with so little. Photo: Asif Salman/URBANA

Less is More: How Cyclone Sidr inspired the world’s best building

2h | Panorama
As the confrontation between India and China becomes part of the status quo in South Asia, smaller states have begun to exert their own leverage. Photo: Reuters

As India and China Compete, Smaller States Are Cashing In

21h | Panorama
A recent study found that biomass burning (burning of leaves, wood, etc) is equally responsible as fossil fuel burning for black carbon emission, known to cause cancer. Photo: Reuters

‘Biomass burning, high sulphur-containing gasoline are compounding air pollution’

22h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Pfizer, BioNTech start testing Omicron vaccine

Pfizer, BioNTech start testing Omicron vaccine

18h | Videos
A fish sculpture for environmental awareness in St. Martin

A fish sculpture for environmental awareness in St. Martin

20h | Videos
Biggest FDI for shipyard in Patuakhali proposed

Biggest FDI for shipyard in Patuakhali proposed

1d | Videos
Tower Hamlets names buildings after five Bengali heroes

Tower Hamlets names buildings after five Bengali heroes

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
DiCaprio greets Bangladesh on new marine protected area around St Martin's
Environment

DiCaprio greets Bangladesh on new marine protected area around St Martin's

2
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: UNB
Education

Govt to close educational institutes if infections rise further 

3
Mohammed Amirul Haque was not immune to the effects of the pandemic. However, he stood by his employees and no one suffered a pay cut. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin
Panorama

Bangladesh’s independence fueled our growth to a billion-dollar company: Amirul Haque

4
PBI Chief DIG Banaj Kumar Majumder, left, SB Chief Md Monirul Islam, right. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Seven cops promoted to additional IGP

5
The drama depicts the state of Dhaka from 1757, 1758 and 1760, Photo: Collected
Glitz

New BTV drama reimagines 18th century Dhaka

6
The ‘Trimmed Egg’ shaped space holds the journal shelves and reading tables. Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS
Habitat

FBS e-library at the University of Dhaka: Renovation of a masterwork