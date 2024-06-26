In 1976, Bruce Lee's immensely popular and acclaimed film, "Exit the Dragon, Enter the Tiger," took the world by storm. The film, known for its iconic action sequences, highlighted both departure and entrance, making it a global hit.

Fast forward 48 years, we now have the web series "Karagar (the Prison)," which also talks about a dramatic entrance and has become incredibly popular.

In contrast, "Palabi Kothay (Where will you escape)," a Bengali movie released in 1997, is virtually unknown due to its failure at the box office.

There's little commonality among these three films and the web series, except for the themes of entrance and exit. The primary difference lies in success and failure: successful entries and failures in departure. "Palabi Kothay" thus flopped.

In real life, such a failed departure event has been caused by four death row inmates.

According to The Business Standard, four death row inmates escaped by breaking through the roof of Bogura District Jail, but were promptly recaptured by the district police.

Photo: TBS

On Tuesday, around 3:00am, the inmates escaped from the condemned cell by breaking the roof, confirmed Superintendent of Police Sudip Kumar Chakraborty in a press conference.

There are both similarities and differences between this incident and the "Karagar" web series.

First, the similarities. In the series, actor Chanchal Chowdhury's character enters the prison through a hole from a pre-British era. In Bogura, the four death row inmates escaped through a hole in the British-era jail's roof.

The difference is Chanchal entered the prison willingly (regardless of his mission), whereas the four inmates escaped. Chanchal came from the past, but the death row inmates couldn't even take a single step towards the future, being quickly apprehended by the police.

According to the TBS report, the superintendent of police said, 'At around 3:00am on Tuesday, the four inmates broke through the roof, used bedsheets to climb over the wall, and escaped. By 3:55am, multiple police teams had started a search operation in the city upon receiving the news. By 4:10am, all four were arrested from Chelopara Chashi Bazar.

Being death row inmates means they are notorious criminals. Capturing such criminals in a short time is a significant success for our police force, deserving of commendation.

However, recently two "most wanted" (in public) individuals in Bangladesh have managed to escape.

According to a report by the daily Prothom Alo, following the Anti-Corruption Commission's (ACC) investigation revealing substantial wealth amassed by former inspector general of police (IGP) Benazir Ahmed and his family, there have been widespread discussions across the country. Various quarters are demanding his prosecution for corruption. No definitive information about Benazir Ahmed's current whereabouts is available. However, a reliable source from the law enforcement confirmed to Prothom Alo on Friday night that Benazir Ahmed is no longer in the country."

Another report by the daily Janakantha states, customs officials close of Matiur have disclosed that he fled to India through the Akhaura land port. As per the plan, Matiur Rahman may then travel directly from India to Dubai. An influential syndicate has assisted in his escape.

Does this imply that if you are powerful, you remain untouchable?

If that's the case, you might find solace in listening to Nargis Fakhri's song "Palabi Kothay":

"Nesha nesha lagere nesha lage mone (Addiction, addiction in this mind)

Jabire tui pure ruperi e agune (This fire of beauty to burn you)

Palabi kothay palabi kothay (Where will you escape, where)

Naire upay naire upay. (There is no way, no way dear)"

It is actually self-happiness in mind. There are more words to express this happiness. I did not write it otherwise. The fact is they are 'entering' like adorable 'tiger' cubs. Then taking the 'exit' as a 'takar kumir' (crocodile) or a 'dragon'. And under their control, we common people are imprisoned in a 'karagar' and watching the 'joyous dance' of the corrupts.