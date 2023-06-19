Youth killed in gunfight inside Rohingya camp

Rohingya Crisis

TBS Report
19 June, 2023, 12:05 pm
Last modified: 19 June, 2023, 12:26 pm

Related News

Youth killed in gunfight inside Rohingya camp

TBS Report
19 June, 2023, 12:05 pm
Last modified: 19 June, 2023, 12:26 pm
Youth killed in gunfight inside Rohingya camp

A Rohingya youth was killed inside a Rohingya camp in Ukhia, Cox's Bazar, during a shootout between members of the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (Arsa) and Rohingya Solidarity Organisation (RSO).

The incident unfolded at around 10am on Monday (19 June) at Rohingya camp No 8 in Ukhia. The victim has been identified as Iman Hossain, an 18-year-old resident of camp No 10 in Ukhiya and the son of Siraj Hossain.

According to Sheikh Mohammad Ali, the OC Ukhia police station, the confrontation erupted earlier in the morning, at around 8am, between the Arsa and RSO men.

During the violent clash, an estimated 20 to 25 bullets were exchanged between the two groups, leading to Iman Hossain, an RSO member, sustaining a gunshot wound, the OC added.

Imam was quickly assisted by fellow Rohingyas, who promptly brought him to the camp's medical facilities for urgent treatment. Iman Hussain's injuries proved fatal, and he succumbed to them after reaching the hospital.

OC Sheikh Mohammad Ali said that the deceased's body was subsequently recovered and transferred to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital for an autopsy.

Bangladesh / Top News / Crime

Rohingya youths / Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA) / Rohingya Solidarity Organisation (RSO) / gunfight / murder

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Even if Roar Bangla can avoid the same fate as BuzzFeed or Vice, they couldn’t totally circumvent the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, followed by the global recession. Photo: Courtesy.

The future of alternative media in Bangladesh

1h | Panorama
Unlicensed, untrained and using dangerous chemicals: Inside the inner workings of the capital’s pest control services

Unlicensed, untrained and using dangerous chemicals: Inside the inner workings of the capital’s pest control services

5h | Panorama
For almost a decade, Tamara has been experimenting with nail art. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Life is not perfect but your nails could be

1d | Mode
Bus owners usually buy the chassis and then build the body at the workshops. Photo: Noor A Alam

Inside the bus-building workshops in the city

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Intel investing 4.6 billion dollar on chip plant

Intel investing 4.6 billion dollar on chip plant

3h | Tech Talk
Drip irrigation reduces the trouble of watering the trees

Drip irrigation reduces the trouble of watering the trees

17h | TBS Stories
Inter Miami to double profits from jersey sales

Inter Miami to double profits from jersey sales

20h | TBS SPORTS
Will joining BRICS be profitable for Bangladesh?

Will joining BRICS be profitable for Bangladesh?

21h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

2
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

3
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Unemployed, in debt and expired work permit, this Bangladeshi youth built a US company through his Twitter feed

4
The “Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na” dialogue has long been a part of the country’s pop culture, deeply rooted in commercial Bangla movies Photo: Collected
Panorama

Why we should be asking more 'Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na' questions

5
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

6
Bangladesh Bank approves Digital Bank guideline
Banking

Bangladesh Bank approves Digital Bank guideline