Youth killed in gunfight inside Rohingya camp

A Rohingya youth was killed inside a Rohingya camp in Ukhia, Cox's Bazar, during a shootout between members of the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (Arsa) and Rohingya Solidarity Organisation (RSO).

The incident unfolded at around 10am on Monday (19 June) at Rohingya camp No 8 in Ukhia. The victim has been identified as Iman Hossain, an 18-year-old resident of camp No 10 in Ukhiya and the son of Siraj Hossain.

According to Sheikh Mohammad Ali, the OC Ukhia police station, the confrontation erupted earlier in the morning, at around 8am, between the Arsa and RSO men.

During the violent clash, an estimated 20 to 25 bullets were exchanged between the two groups, leading to Iman Hossain, an RSO member, sustaining a gunshot wound, the OC added.

Imam was quickly assisted by fellow Rohingyas, who promptly brought him to the camp's medical facilities for urgent treatment. Iman Hussain's injuries proved fatal, and he succumbed to them after reaching the hospital.

OC Sheikh Mohammad Ali said that the deceased's body was subsequently recovered and transferred to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital for an autopsy.