We won’t fall prey to Myanmar provocations: Momen

Bangladesh has reiterated that it will not step into any provocations by Myanmar, noting that what is happening inside the Buddhist-majority country is their internal matter.

"We never step into any provocations. We are facing the situation cool-headedly," Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen told reporters at his office on Tuesday when his attention was drawn about the situation along the Bangladesh-Myanmar border.

Asked whether Bangladesh will take the issue to the UN, Momen said there is scope, but mentioned that the UN has become much weaker now. "We are doing what we need to do."

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned Myanmar Ambassador to Bangladesh Aung Kyaw Moe several times since August and he "acknowledged" the firing of multiple mortar shells into Bangladesh territory.

The envoy, however, tried to deflect blame by asserting that the insurgents were engaged in fighting, firing heavy artillery and mortars, some of which landed inside Bangladesh territory.

Bangladesh urged Myanmar to refrain from activities that inflict damage to the lives and livelihoods of people, noting that the ongoing situation is creating an atmosphere of "fear" among the innocent people living in the bordering areas with Myanmar.

The firing of shells from Myanmar caused human casualties, affecting the safety and security of the people and property inside Bangladesh and spreading panic among the residents of the bordering areas.

Bangladesh also briefed the diplomats stationed in Dhaka in two groups about the situation and sought their cooperation to stop the violence that may destabilise the whole region.

The Myanmar side was also reminded that the ongoing situation was detrimental to begin the repatriation process of the forcibly displaced Rohingya who are Myanmar nationals.

The envoy was told that the government of Myanmar was responsible for maintaining security inside Myanmar, as well as for respecting the sovereign territory and airspace of Bangladesh.

Bangladesh also reiterated its zero tolerance policy on terrorism and non-harboring of any elements hostile to the security of the countries in the region.

On Tuesday, the Foreign Minister said that Bangladesh had a good discussion with the international partners at the UN about the Rohingya issue and everyone agreed that it is a "serious issue" and its solution lies in repatriation only.

Bangladesh is now hosting about 1.1 million Rohingyas in Cox's Bazar camps and Bhasan Char Island and not a single of them had been repatriated since 2017 when the latest influx took place amid crackdown by Myanmar military.

"We conveyed the message of peace. We said we want peace. If there is instability, common people suffer and their welfare is disrupted," Momen said, referring to their discussions at various levels at the UN.

Responding to a question, Momen said China has always extended its support to find a solution to the Rohingya crisis.

"They are interested to find a solution and they have sincerity," he said adding that no outcome is seen as of now.

There is a tripartite mechanism among Bangladesh-Myanmar and China, and the three sides have had several meetings so far.