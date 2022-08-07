We are sincerely working to resolve Rohingya crisis: Minister Wang

Rohingya Crisis

UNB
07 August, 2022, 08:40 am
Last modified: 07 August, 2022, 08:45 am

The Chinese Foreign Minister will discuss bilateral, regional and global issues with Bangladesh leadership today (Sunday) with a hope to "elevate" the relationship with Bangladesh to a "new level"

China&#039;s Foreign Minister Wang Yi answers reporter&#039;s questions during a Reuters interview in Munich, Germany, 12 February 2016. REUTERS/Michael Dalder/File Photo
China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi answers reporter's questions during a Reuters interview in Munich, Germany, 12 February 2016. REUTERS/Michael Dalder/File Photo

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi has said his country is sincerely working to find a solution to the Rohingya crisis terming Myanmar a difficult country to handle.

"Myanmar is a difficult country. We are sincerely working to resolve the crisis and will continue our efforts in the future. He (Minister Wang) stated it very clearly. It's a difficult country and difficult to handle," Agriculture Minister Muhammad Abdur Razzaque told reporters quoting the Chinese Foreign Minister as saying.

Razzaque, who received the Chinese Foreign Minister upon his arrival at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on Saturday, conveyed to Minister Wang that Bangladesh is unable to bear such a big burden as the country has limited resources.

The Agriculture Minister said there is an impact on social security and social stability of the country due to the presence of over 1.1 million Rohingyas in Bangladesh.

"It's a big threat to our national security," he told the Chinese Foreign Minister after welcoming him to Bangladesh. 

The Chinese Foreign Minister will discuss bilateral, regional and global issues with Bangladesh leadership today (Sunday) with a hope to "elevate" the relationship with Bangladesh to a "new level".

Minister Wang visited Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi-32 on Saturday evening and paid tribute to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. He signed visitors' book there.

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md. Shahriar Alam received the Chinese Foreign Minister at the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum.

"We hope the visit will provide an opportunity to further implement the common understandings between the leaders of the two countries, deepen mutually beneficial cooperation and elevate the relationship to a new level," said Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying.

She said they "highly value" their relationship with Bangladesh and the Chinese Foreign Minister is visiting Bangladesh at the invitation of Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen.

Minister Wang is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at 9:30am Sunday apart from holding a bilateral meeting with his Bangladesh counterpart Dr AK Abdul Momen.

The meeting between Foreign Minister Momen and his Chinese counterpart Wang is scheduled to begin at 7:30am at Sonargaon Hotel.

"They will have an exchange of views on bilateral relations and international and regional issues of shared interest," said Chinese Spokesperson Chunying.

Talking to reporters at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday, Shahriar Alam said Bangladesh and China are likely to sign multiple MoUs and agreements during Wang's visit.

He said the list is not finalised yet and it can be five-seven – new and renewal including cooperation on the disaster management and cultural exchange fronts.

The Chinese Foreign Minister is scheduled to leave for Mongolia wrapping up his less than 24 hours visit to Bangladesh.

