Virtual exhibition on Rohingya art, culture begins

Rohingya Crisis

TBS Report
11 December, 2021, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 11 December, 2021, 05:38 pm

Related News

Virtual exhibition on Rohingya art, culture begins

The exhibition will end on 31 December

TBS Report
11 December, 2021, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 11 December, 2021, 05:38 pm
Virtual exhibition on Rohingya art, culture begins

A 21-day long virtual exhibition of cultural objects and artworks representing key aspects of Rohingya memories, experiences, and aspirations has been organised by the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) and the Embassy of Bangladesh in the Netherlands.

The exhibition will take place from 10 December to 31 December through the Rohingya Cultural Memory Centre (RCMC), read a press release.

The exhibition - Art | Life | Rohingya - is supported by the Netherlands Foreign Office and can be accessed at https://artspaces.kunstmatrix.com/en/exhibition/8706193/art-life-rohingya.

Visitors can click through a 3D virtual gallery, moving through different rooms to view collections such as Rohingya architecture, boat models, needlework, pottery, basketry, musical instruments, among others.

The exhibition is part of an attempt to preserve Rohingya culture and ensure its continuity for Rohingya youth and children. The RCMC also aims to restore dignity and enhance the psychological well-being of the Rohingya population.

The cultural objects and artworks, created and curated by refugee artisans of RCMC in Cox's Bazar Rohingya camps, capture Rohingya life in their homeland of Myanmar through artful scale models of their traditional houses, boats, furniture, household items, tools, etc.

Embroidery artworks such as 'Henna Hands,' 'Self-Reflection' and 'My Home in Myanmar' reveal the inner worlds of the Rohingya women. 'Wedding Tapestry' and needlework renditions of Rohingya proverbs visualize indigenous beliefs and practices.

IOM Bangladesh's Officer in Charge Fathima Nusrath Ghazzali said, "The RCMC offers a platform for the Rohingya people to share and build their stories with a global audience and to connect with the diaspora."

Rohingya artisan Zaber said, "Preserving and collecting our cultural things is a meaningful way of getting back a precious thing which was lost a hundred years before. We left everything except our memories. If we collect these things today, they won't disappear, and our younger generations will know about them."

"Embroidery is a world of art and a garden of relaxation," said embroidery artisan Shamsunnahar, "We want to show Rohingya women's handicraft to the world."

The exhibition also includes artworks by Rohingya teaching artists of Artolution, a community-based public artist network that creates social change through art.

According to Dr Max Frieder, co-founder and executive director of Artolution, "The Rohingya Artolution and the Rohingya Cultural Memory Center are at the core of the same movement to define the history of how Rohingya artistic expression is the candle of resilience, towards a future of profound regeneration."

"Rohingya people are just not another million people. They treasure distinct cultures and heritage as well. Their identity and dignity demand protection, by us, all," said Ambassador M Riaz Hamidullah of the Embassy of Bangladesh to the Netherlands.

Ambassador Anne Gerard van Leeuwen of the Embassy of the Netherlands to Bangladesh said, "By preserving the cultural identity of the Rohingya, the Rohingya Cultural Memory Centre creates hope and strengthens mental wellbeing."

IOM is constructing a multi-purpose community centre in the Rohingya camp to display the RCMC collection. In 2022, RCMC activities will focus on skills-building, cultural education, and community-based art and culture activities to support the intergenerational transfer of knowledge.

Top News

Rohingya / Art exhibition

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Care. Photo: Farida Alam

My Sister and I 

5h | In Focus
Despite multiple technological breakthroughs in the fight to control Covid-19, twice as many people died from it in 2021 compared to 2020. Photo: Reuters

Health innovation for all

5h | Panorama
Influencers on stage with minister Nasrul Hamid. Photo: Courtesy

Marvel of Tomorrow Influencers Award: Celebrating creativity, enterprise and the art of influence

6h | Pursuit
Swift flies around a grove of Palmyra Palm or Taalgach. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Palm Swift: A lame bird that flies mileage equal to seven round trips to the moon

4h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Tahsan-Mithila-Faria may be arrested

Tahsan-Mithila-Faria may be arrested

21h | Videos
Bony- Shaluk starring in Manab Danab

Bony- Shaluk starring in Manab Danab

21h | Videos
Batighar: A piece of paradise for book lovers

Batighar: A piece of paradise for book lovers

1d | Videos
Srijit wants to make a film on Shakib

Srijit wants to make a film on Shakib

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Abrar Fahad. Photo: Collected.
Court

Abrar Fahad murder: 20 Buet students sentenced to death, 5 jailed for life

2
Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak
Bangladesh

Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak

3
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

A phantom trap awaits Bangladesh 

4
Dhaka Wasa a role model in South Asia: Wasa chief
Bangladesh

Dhaka Wasa a role model in South Asia: Wasa chief

5
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

46% employers do not get the skills they want: Study

6
A leading apparel maker shuts four factories following ‘labour unrest’
RMG

A leading apparel maker shuts four factories following ‘labour unrest’