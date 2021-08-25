US welcomes NUG's inclusive path forward for Rohingyas

The United States has welcomed the inclusive path forward envisioned by the National Unity Government (NUG) and other pro-democracy groups in Myanmar and their pledge to reform the 1982 citizenship law.

The US also welcomed NUG-pledged other actions intended to protect the rights of Rohingya and members of other ethnic minority groups.

"These steps will be necessary to safeguard the human rights and human dignity of all people in Myanmar, including Rohingya," said Ned Price, the Spokesperson at the US Department of State, in a statement marking the fourth anniversary of the ethnic cleansing in Rakhine State.

The United States said it will continue to partner with the people of Myanmar to support peace and justice, critical humanitarian assistance, a return to the path to democracy, and respect for human rights and fundamental freedoms.

Four years ago, Myanmar's military launched a horrific "ethnic cleansing" against Rohingya in northern Rakhine State.

The brutality of the military's atrocities on that day shocked the conscience of the international community.

The United States said they will continue to promote justice for victims and accountability for those responsible for atrocities and other human rights abuses.

"To that end, we have imposed visa restrictions and financial sanctions on top military leaders and units, including those linked to serious human rights abuse against Rohingya, and suppression of peaceful protests since the February 1 coup," Price said.

The US said they have also supported the UN fact finding and investigative mechanisms focused on Myanmar; and pressed Myanmar to implement the International Court of Justice's provisional measures order.

"We recognize the Rohingya has already suffered decades of grave human rights abuses, and that many of those abuses continue today," said the Spokesperson.

The US remembered the victims and recommitted to pursuing and demanding accountability for those responsible for these atrocities and other human rights abuses, and seeking justice for victims.

The US recognized the need to address the root causes of this violence and hold perpetrators accountable to help prevent such atrocities from recurring.

Today, the same military leaders who perpetrated the February 1 coup are committing "abuses" against pro-democracy activists and members of ethnic and religious communities across the country.

"We have seen the same light infantry brigades that terrorized Rohingya communities in 2017 inflict brutal violence on pro-democracy protestors since the coup," said the Spokesperson.

The coup and the brutality of the military's subsequent crackdown have exacerbated the already precarious situation for vulnerable people across Myanmar, including Rohingya.

The United States continues to underscore the need for unhindered humanitarian access to all people requiring assistance in Myanmar.

At the launch of the 2021 Joint Response Plan for the Rohingya Humanitarian Crisis in May, the United States announced nearly $155 million in new assistance to sustain critical efforts to support Rohingya refugees and members of the host communities in Bangladesh and internally displaced Rohingya and other affected people in Myanmar.

The US said their assistance will help meet the immediate needs of over 1.1 million Rohingyas in Bangladesh, including women and children.

This new funding, which includes life-saving Covid assistance, brought US' total humanitarian aid for those affected by the crisis in Myanmar, Bangladesh, and elsewhere in the region, to more than $1.3 billion – including more than $1.1 billion in Bangladesh and more than $238 million in Myanmar – since August 2017.

"We encourage other members of the international community to likewise support peace building and social cohesion work in Rakhine State, and to contribute to the Joint Response Plan," Price said.