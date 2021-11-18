UN resolution on Rohingyas ask to address crisis

The Rohingya crisis was created by Myanmar’s leaders and only they can resolve it. PHOTO: REUTERS

The United Nations has adopted a resolution on Rohingya crisis by consensus.

Titled "The situation of human rights of Rohingya Muslims and other minorities in Myanmar", The resolution was jointly tabled by the member states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the European Union (EU), reads a press release.

"The adoption of the Rohingya resolution, for the first time by consensus, demonstrates the international community's strong resolve to end this crisis", said Permanent Representative of Bangladesh to the United Nations Ambassador Rabab Fatima, during the adoption of the resolution Wednesday.

In the resolution, the member states commended Bangladesh for its generosity in hosting the Rohingyas, and for providing humanitarian assistance to them and also for including them in the national Covid-19 vaccination drive.

The resolution also recognised the government's efforts and investments in building the facilities in Bhashan char for relocation of a portion of the Rohingya from the congested camps, and in this regard, also welcomed the pacts signed by Bangladesh with UNHCR.

According to the press release, the resolution called upon Myanmar to address the root causes of the Rohingya crisis, fulfil its obligations under the bilateral agreements with Bangladesh, and cooperate fully with the Special Envoy of the Secretary General on Myanmar and all the human rights mechanisms of the UN, among others.

The resolution also maintained its strong focus on the ongoing justice and accountability processes.

The resolution also welcomed the appointment of the new Special Envoy of the Secretary General on Myanmar and requested a work plan for her engagements in Myanmar.

It also called for renewal and effective implementation of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Myanmar and UNHCR and UNDP in an effort to create a conducive environment in the Rakhine State of Myanmar.

"Regrettably Myanmar's failure to create conditions conducive for the voluntary, safe and sustainable return of the Rohingyas, has created a protracted situation in Bangladesh" said Ambassador Fatima in her statement.

She highlighted the growing desperation of the Rohingyas with no progress in repatriation that led to several security concerns and cause of instability for the entire region.

"This resolution should now serve as an impetus for real actions in achieving a durable solution to the protracted Rohingya crisis through their safe and dignified return to their homeland in Myanmar," she added.

A total of 107 countries co-sponsored the resolution, the highest since 2017. Apart from the member states of EU & OIC, the resolution received significant cross-regional support, with co-sponsorship from USA, Canada, Mexico, Argentina, Australia, New Zealand, Switzerland, Japan, Republic of Korea, among others.

Bangladesh is now hosting over 1.1 million Rohingyas and most of them entered the country since August 2017 following the Myanmar military's campaign of mass atrocities.

Bangladesh and Myanmar signed the repatriation deal on 23 November 2017.

On 16 January 2018, Bangladesh and Myanmar inked a document on "Physical Arrangement" that was supposed to facilitate the return of Rohingyas to their homeland.

The "Physical Arrangement" stipulated that the repatriation would be completed preferably within two years from the start.

However, attempts to send back the Rohingyas to their place of origin failed multiple times.

