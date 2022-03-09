Ukhia camp fire: Rohingya child killed, 570 homes burnt

Rohingya Crisis

UNB
09 March, 2022, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 09 March, 2022, 01:07 pm

Ukhia camp fire: Rohingya child killed, 570 homes burnt

UNB
09 March, 2022, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 09 March, 2022, 01:07 pm
Ukhia camp fire: Rohingya child killed, 570 homes burnt

A child was killed and 570 houses were burnt in a fire that broke out at two Rohingya camps in Cox's Bazar's  Ukhia on Tuesday.

The deceased was three-year-old Md Ayaz.

After hours of effort, four fire service units of Ukhia and Cox's Bazar brought the fire under control, said Additional Commissioner of Cox's Bazar Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commission Samsuddoza Nayan.

He said that 570 houses were burnt at the block- D of Kutupalong No. 5 Enani hill camp.

Mohammad Imdadul Haque, station officer of Ukhia Fire Service and Civil Defense said that the fire was brought under control at around 7 pm. The fire was reported to have originated from a gas stove, he said.

However, locals claim that local and foreign NGOs have roles behind the repeated incidents of fire in the Rohingya camps.

The fire broke out at No 5 camp at Kutupalong and soon engulfed the adjoining No 6 camp earlier this afternoon.

