Rohingya relocation to Bhashanchar resumes

Buildings constructed in Bhashan Char, an islet in the Bay of Bengal, to relocate nearly 1 lakh Rohingyas to relieve the overcrowded mainland camps in Cox's Bazar. Photo: Shamsuddin Illius

The relocation of Rohingya refugees to Bhashanchar has resumed after an eight-month hiatus, with 379 Rohingyas being sent to Bhashanchar on Thursday.

Of them, 132 are men, 98 are women, and 149 are children.

A Bangladesh Navy boat set off with them for Bhashanchar around noon on Thursday from Chattogram's Boat Club.

Rear Admiral Mozammel Haque, Bangladesh Navy commander of the Chattogram region, said, "There were various rumours about Bhashanchar which made Rohingyas reluctant to go there. But now, the Rohingyas are much more willing about relocating since UN organisations have gone to Bhashanchar."

The Rohingyas who were taken to Bhashanchar on Thursday came from various camps in Ukhiya and Teknaf, spending Wednesday at the temporary camp of BAF Shaheen College in Chattogram.

Last year, starting 4 December, some 18,600 Rohingyas were taken to Bhashanchar but then the relocation stopped.

According to the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief, there are more than 1.118 million forcibly displaced Myanmar nationals currently living in Bangladesh.