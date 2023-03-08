Rohingya leader shot dead in Cox's Bazar

A Rohingya leader, locally known as 'head majhi', was shot dead by unidentified miscreants at Ukhiya Rohingya camp here on Wednesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Syed Hossain, aka Kala Bodda, a resident and head majhi of Ukhiya's Kutupalong 2 - east camp.

Syed Harunur Rashid, Armed Police Battalion's (APBn) Deputy Inspector General said, Syed Hossain was shot dead when he came out of his house in the morning.

Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (Arsa) members might have shot him, he said.

The body was sent to the district sadar hospital after recovery, said the DIG.

"Efforts are on to arrest those involved in the murder," he added.