Probe body formed to identify cause of fire at Rohingya camp

A seven-member investigation committee has been formed to identify the cause of yesterday's fire that gutted at least 2,000 shanties at Kutupalong Balukhali Rohingya camp in Ukhiya of Cox's Bazar.

Additional District Magistrate of Cox's Bazar Abu Sufian, who is leading the committee, told The Business Standard the probe body includes officials from the Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner's office, the fire service, Armed Police Battalion (APBn), police and representatives of related organisations.

"The committee has already started the investigation and the report will be submitted within the next 3 days," he said.

Mohammad Mizanur Rahman, Refugee Relief and Repatriation commissioner, said, "Although the main cause of the fire is not known yet, the incident is mysterious. The investigation is underway"

An official of APBN, who did not wish to be named, said that a person around 15-16 years old has been arrested on suspicion of setting the fire on Sunday.

He will be brought before the inquiry committee for questioning, he said.

Meanwhile, the rehabilitation work for the Rohingyas started on Monday morning. International Organization for Migration (IOM) mobilised response teams to assist the refugees and bring the situation under control in coordination with the local authorities and fire brigade. IOM also mobilised its Disaster Management Unit (DMU) volunteers to create fire breaks to stop the fire from spreading and mitigate the loss of life and property.

Also Read - IOM providing critical assistance as massive fire blazes Rohingya refugee camps

Mohammad Mizanur Rahman said the IOM has been assisting the Rohingyas to temporary homes while the United Nations Food Agency (WFP) is providing emergency food aid.

"There is no incident of missing persons or casualty in the fire. A total of 90 community health workers in five medical teams are providing medical services to the Rohingyas, " he said adding that the Rohingyas affected by the fire will be given a permanent home soon.

Tarek Mahmood, communication officer at IOM, said that the resettlement process of the homeless Rohingya has started by providing temporary tents.