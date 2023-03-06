Probe body formed to identify cause of fire at Rohingya camp

Rohingya Crisis

TBS Report
06 March, 2023, 06:50 pm
Last modified: 06 March, 2023, 06:57 pm

Related News

Probe body formed to identify cause of fire at Rohingya camp

TBS Report
06 March, 2023, 06:50 pm
Last modified: 06 March, 2023, 06:57 pm
Probe body formed to identify cause of fire at Rohingya camp

A seven-member investigation committee has been formed to identify the cause of yesterday's fire that gutted at least 2,000 shanties at Kutupalong Balukhali Rohingya camp in Ukhiya of Cox's Bazar.

Additional District Magistrate of Cox's Bazar Abu Sufian, who is leading the committee, told The Business Standard the probe body includes officials from the Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner's office, the fire service, Armed Police Battalion (APBn), police and representatives of related organisations.

"The committee has already started the investigation and the report will be submitted within the next 3 days," he said.

Mohammad Mizanur Rahman, Refugee Relief and Repatriation commissioner, said, "Although the main cause of the fire is not known yet, the incident is mysterious. The investigation is underway"

An official of APBN, who did not wish to be named, said that a person around 15-16 years old has been arrested on suspicion of setting the fire on Sunday.

He will be brought before the inquiry committee for questioning, he said.

Meanwhile, the rehabilitation work for the Rohingyas started on Monday morning. International Organization for Migration (IOM) mobilised response teams to assist the refugees and bring the situation under control in coordination with the local authorities and fire brigade. IOM also mobilised its Disaster Management Unit (DMU) volunteers to create fire breaks to stop the fire from spreading and mitigate the loss of life and property.

Also Read - IOM providing critical assistance as massive fire blazes Rohingya refugee camps

Mohammad Mizanur Rahman said the IOM has been assisting the Rohingyas to temporary homes while the United Nations Food Agency (WFP) is providing emergency food aid.

"There is no incident of missing persons or casualty in the fire. A total of 90 community health workers in five medical teams are providing medical services to the Rohingyas, " he said adding that the Rohingyas affected by the fire will be given a permanent home soon.

Tarek Mahmood, communication officer at IOM, said that the resettlement process of the homeless Rohingya has started by providing temporary tents.

Top News

Rohingya camp fire / probe body

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS

How the 'harmful' water hyacinth is creating employment for thousands of women

8h | Panorama
Sarah Green Carmichael. Sketch: TBS

Can’t give employees raises? Add benefits

8h | Thoughts
Mohsena Akter Drishty and Md. Tanvir Haider Siddique. Sketch: TBS

Can Bangladesh be truly digital without access to any universal digital payment system?

10h | Thoughts
Three people were killed and over 50 injured in explosion at a building in Dhaka&#039;s Science Lab area on 5 March, 2023. Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

Frequent fires: The damage to lives, the damage to our image

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The secret to printing dollars

The secret to printing dollars

56m | TBS Stories
RAKAB wants to solve the problem

RAKAB wants to solve the problem

3h | TBS Stories
At just 24, Mbappe PSG's all-time top scorer

At just 24, Mbappe PSG's all-time top scorer

22h | TBS SPORTS
Despite applying, Jamal did not get Sheikh Russel's clearance to play in Argentina

Despite applying, Jamal did not get Sheikh Russel's clearance to play in Argentina

21h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Photo: Screengrab
South Asia

Indian forest officer shares video of king cobra 'standing up', internet stunned

2
Dual citizenship: Bangladeshis can become citizens of 44 more countries
Bangladesh

Dual citizenship: Bangladeshis can become citizens of 44 more countries

3
Sehri, Iftar timings this year
Bangladesh

Sehri, Iftar timings this year

4
Pakistani cooking show goes viral as woman brings biryani from shop
Offbeat

Pakistani cooking show goes viral as woman brings biryani from shop

5
BTRC bans Robi’s e-SIM sale
Telecom

BTRC bans Robi’s e-SIM sale

6
Dhaka Oxford International College is one of the worst colleges in Dhaka located at Malibagh. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

A day in Dhaka's 'worst' college