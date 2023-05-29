'OIC working to speed up proceedings of Rohingya genocide case at ICJ'

The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Secretary General Hissein Brahim Taha said OIC is working to complete the trial of the Rohingya genocide case that the Gambian government filed against Myanmar's military junta at the International Court of Justice.

"The OIC seeks a permanent solution to the Rohingya issue and has always made diplomatic efforts for a dignified and sustainable repatriation of the Rohingyas," he said during an exchange of views with a delegation of the Rohingya community at Ukhiya camp in Cox's Bazar on Monday (29 May) afternoon.

Earlier, during the exchange of views, the Rohingya delegation addressed the secretary general of the OIC with their various demands, including their ethnic recognition, citizenship, security, and completion of the Rohingya genocide trial.