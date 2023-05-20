Countries investing heavily in Myanmar should come forward to solve Rohingya crisis: Momen

Rohingya Crisis

UNB
20 May, 2023, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 20 May, 2023, 05:24 pm

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen on Saturday urged countries, who are heavily investing in Myanmar, to come forward for a sustainable solution to the Rohingya crisis for their own interests and to protect their investment.

"You have seen many countries in the Asia Pacific and the Bay of Bengal -- their attractions have increased and investments were made, enhancing trade. This investment will be hurt if there are terrorist activities," Momen told reporters after a seminar.

Diplomats World, a publication that deals with cultural, legal, regional, global security, politics, and various other issues, hosted the seminar titled 'Rohingya Repatriation: A Pathway to Peace, Stability and Harmony in the Bay of Bengal Region' at a Dhaka hotel.

Momen said if the Rohingyas who are frustrated succumb to terrorism, major investments by some countries in the whole region would be at risk.

He said peace is required in the region so that investment can sustain.

"If there is a commitment, if there is a will, they can do it. It is the commitment that is lacking on the part of our global leadership. There is lip service, unfortunately," said the foreign minister.

He, however, said he always remains hopeful and mentioned that both the US and China have engaged in senior-level focal point for resolving the Rohingya issue.

"These are good news. We want to resolve this issue amicably through dialogue and discussion," he said, urging the global leadership to come forward instead of "empty words."

"They should come forward with sincerity and commitment. We must keep the hope alive. The Rohingyas have to go back to their own country for a better life and future. I hope it will happen one day," Momen said.

He said there is a political commitment from the friendly countries and sincerity from Myanmar to find a permanent solution to the Rohingya crisis.

Lt Gen Md Mahfuzur Rahman (Retd) moderated the seminar while Md Obaidul Haque, associate professor at Dhaka University, presented the keynote paper.

Former state minister for foreign affairs and Executive Advisor of the publication Abul Hasan Chowdhury, Executive Editor of the publication Nazinur Rahim, Gareth John Evans, Professor Michael W Charney, Major General Md Nayeem Ashfaque Chowdhury (Retd), among others, spoke.

