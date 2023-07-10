Momen seeks further cooperation on Rohingya repatriation

Rohingya Crisis

BSS
10 July, 2023, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 10 July, 2023, 10:15 pm

Related News

Momen seeks further cooperation on Rohingya repatriation

BSS
10 July, 2023, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 10 July, 2023, 10:15 pm
Momen seeks further cooperation on Rohingya repatriation

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen yesterday emphasised further cooperation from the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in ensuring a safe, sustainable and dignified return of Rohingyas to their country of origin, Myanmar.

He made the urge when newly appointed ICRC Head of Delegation in Bangladesh Agnès Dhur presented her credential to him at the foreign ministry, said a press release.

During the meeting, the foreign minister applauded ICRC's role during the Covid-19 pandemic in Bangladesh.

Citing Bangladesh's peace-centric foreign policy, the Foreign Minister, recalling that the ICRC is a credible international organisation, underscored the need for collective efforts in working for peace and stability around the globe.

He recalled and appreciated that the ICRC provided humanitarian assistance and support to Bangladeshi nationals during the Great War of Liberation of Bangladesh in 1971.

He assured her of the Bangladesh government's full support in delivering her duties during her assignment in Bangladesh.

The Head of the ICRC Delegation briefed the foreign minister on their activities in Bangladesh, including those related to prison condition improvement, sanitation and drinking water.

She expressed her willingness to further strengthen cooperation between Bangladesh and the ICRC in the coming years.

Bangladesh

Rohingya / Momen

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The architecture seamlessly merges with ongoing artistic endeavours, capturing a myriad of poignant memories. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Where art resides: The house of sculptor Alak Roy

5h | Habitat
Cluster bombs not only kill soldiers but civilians, including many children. Photo: Bloomberg

Ukraine: The deadly legacy of cluster bombs

10h | Panorama
There are indeed issues with city etiquette concerning citizen behaviours because they don’t utilise whatever infrastructure the city has already. Photo: Mumit M

Why do we disrespect traffic laws so much?

10h | Panorama
Junaid Aman Junu. Illustration: TBS

Into freelancing with borrowed laptop, now Junaid inspires thousands

13h | Features

More Videos from TBS

US cluster bomb decision sparks controversy

US cluster bomb decision sparks controversy

3h | TBS World
Langra and Ashwina mangoes are now Bangladesh's own products

Langra and Ashwina mangoes are now Bangladesh's own products

7h | TBS Stories
Why Nike’e Air Jordans are so expensive?

Why Nike’e Air Jordans are so expensive?

12h | TBS Stories
NATO set to approve new defense plans

NATO set to approve new defense plans

1d | TBS World

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

3
President-elect Joe Biden speaks Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. AP Photo
Coronavirus chronicle

With cases soaring, Biden to announce Covid-19 task force

4
Mother Club started in 1983 and for the last 40 years, more than 20,000 girls and women have learnt swimming in this club. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Mother Club:  A 40-year-old swimming pool tucked away in a corner of Moghbazar

5
Democratic US presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during a campaign stop in Los Angeles, California, US, March 4, 2020/ Reuters
US Election 2020

I will be a President for all Americans, Biden says after winning presidency