Momen seeks further cooperation on Rohingya repatriation

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen yesterday emphasised further cooperation from the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in ensuring a safe, sustainable and dignified return of Rohingyas to their country of origin, Myanmar.

He made the urge when newly appointed ICRC Head of Delegation in Bangladesh Agnès Dhur presented her credential to him at the foreign ministry, said a press release.

During the meeting, the foreign minister applauded ICRC's role during the Covid-19 pandemic in Bangladesh.

Citing Bangladesh's peace-centric foreign policy, the Foreign Minister, recalling that the ICRC is a credible international organisation, underscored the need for collective efforts in working for peace and stability around the globe.

He recalled and appreciated that the ICRC provided humanitarian assistance and support to Bangladeshi nationals during the Great War of Liberation of Bangladesh in 1971.

He assured her of the Bangladesh government's full support in delivering her duties during her assignment in Bangladesh.

The Head of the ICRC Delegation briefed the foreign minister on their activities in Bangladesh, including those related to prison condition improvement, sanitation and drinking water.

She expressed her willingness to further strengthen cooperation between Bangladesh and the ICRC in the coming years.