Momen briefs Japan about Rohingya situation; seeks support for permanent solution

26 September, 2022, 10:10 pm
Highlighting the current situation and problems, Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen has sought Japan's cooperation for a quick and permanent solution to the Rohingya crisis.

He made the request during his meeting with Japanese Foreign Minister Hayashi Yoshimasa at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan on Monday.

In response, Foreign Minister Hayashi reiterated his country's continued support to Bangladesh.

Foreign Minister Momen is currently visiting Japan to attend Tuesday's state funeral for former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

The two foreign ministers discussed the important contemporary regional and international issues.

The Japanese Foreign Minister outlined Japan's position on Ukraine, North Korea and the Indo-Pacific and sought Bangladesh's cooperation.

Momen highlighted Bangladesh's position by mentioning Bangladesh's contribution to maintaining world peace and harmony, the need to build a culture of peace.

At the beginning of the meeting, the Japanese Foreign Minister expressed his gratitude for observing the state mourning in Bangladesh in honour of late Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and the adoption of a condolence motion in the parliament.

He specially thanked the Foreign Minister of Bangladesh for signing the condolence book at the Japanese Embassy in Dhaka.

Foreign Minister Momen reiterated Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Bangladesh's strong position against terrorism.

He also said that Shinzo Abe was the prime minister of Japan for a long time and during his time the relationship between the two countries had developed into a "comprehensive partnership".

Foreign Minister Momen vowed to work together with Japan to enhance the current good relations between Bangladesh and Japan.

Referring to Japan as the largest bilateral development partner, Momen invited more Japanese investment in Bangladesh and emphasized on increasing trade between the two countries.

Momen invited the Japanese Foreign Minister to visit Bangladesh at a mutually convenient time.

The two foreign ministers expressed hope to work closely to advance the excellent bilateral relations between the two countries.

Selima Ahmed, MP and Bangladesh Ambassador to Japan Shahabuddin Ahmed and embassy officials were present in the meeting.

