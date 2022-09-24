Malaysian PM laments lack of UN action on Myanmar crisis

Rohingya Crisis

TBS Report
24 September, 2022, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 24 September, 2022, 04:42 pm

Related News

Malaysian PM laments lack of UN action on Myanmar crisis

TBS Report
24 September, 2022, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 24 September, 2022, 04:42 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob has expressed his disappointment with the United Nations Security Council over its response to the Rohingya crisis in Myanmar.

Terming the UN response as "very saddening", the Malaysian prime minister told the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) Friday (23 September) that the Security Council had not taken "any serious action" in dealing with the Rohingya crisis, reports Aljazeera.

"Some even see the Security Council as having washed its hands of [Myanmar] and handing the matter over to ASEAN [Association of Southeast Asian Nations]," he said.

Myanmar's military seized power in February 2021 from Aung San Suu Kyi's elected government, plunging the country into what some UN experts have described as a nascent civil war that has killed thousands.

The prime minister also said that ASEAN's "Five-Point Consensus" – which had called for an immediate end to violence, the appointment of a special envoy and discussions involving all stakeholders – needed to be given "a new lease of life".

"Malaysia is disappointed that there is no meaningful progress in the implementation of the ASEAN Five Point Consensus especially by the Myanmar junta. In its current form, the ASEAN Five Point Consensus cannot continue any longer," he said.

Malaysia has been leading calls for a tougher approach to Myanmar's military administration, and has also called for ASEAN to engage with the National Unity Government (NUG) established by the elected politicians the generals removed from power.

The Philippines, Indonesia and Singapore have also pushed for a firmer line with Myanmar's generals.

The Malaysian prime minister added that the crisis had worsened the situation for millions of refugees from Myanmar, including the mainly Muslim Rohingya refugees – nearly a million of whom now languish in sprawling refugee camps in Bangladesh.

"Although Malaysia is not a signatory to the 1951 Convention on the Status of Refugees and the 1967 Protocol, Malaysia, on humanitarian grounds, accepted nearly 200,000 Rohingya refugees," he said.

Top News / World+Biz

Rohingya Crisis / Malaysia

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Smart grid will modernise Bangladesh’s electricity system: John Sakhawat Chowdhury

9h | Panorama
Kingfisher takes off. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Brown-winged Kingfisher: ‘Thou hast no proud, ambitious mind’ 

7h | Panorama
Adrian Wooldridge. Sketch: TBS

Five rules for family businesses to thrive

4h | Panorama
Why are there barely any buskers in Dhaka city?

Why are there barely any buskers in Dhaka city?

1d | Splash

More Videos from TBS

Craze sets in Bangladesh before football World Cup

Craze sets in Bangladesh before football World Cup

1h | Videos
How Turkish coffee destroyed an empire

How Turkish coffee destroyed an empire

19h | Videos
Can gaming be taken as a career?

Can gaming be taken as a career?

23h | Videos
Who made Scotland's Broch in the Iron Age?

Who made Scotland's Broch in the Iron Age?

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended
Bangladesh

Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended

2
Bishwamvarpur upazila in Sunamganj, surrounded by haors and hills, emerges as a striking tourist destination with a refreshed outlook, thanks to the initiatives taken by UNO Md Sadi Ur Rahin Zadid. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

How a UNO transforms a Sunamganj upazila into a tourist destination

3
Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits
Mode

Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits

4
Mandatory tax return filing relaxed for loans, credit cards
NBR

Mandatory tax return filing relaxed for loans, credit cards

5
The open sitting space of Adda Bilash, one of the popular garden cafes at Keraniganj. PHOTOS: NOOR-A-ALAM
Food

Garden cafes of Keraniganj: A great new weekend getaway destination

6
Traders worried as India top bank suspends dollar transaction with Bangladesh
Banking

Traders worried as India top bank suspends dollar transaction with Bangladesh