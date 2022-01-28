Japan to provide $2M to UN support operations  on Bhasan Char  

Rohingya Crisis

TBS Report
28 January, 2022, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 28 January, 2022, 04:54 pm

Related News

Japan to provide $2M to UN support operations  on Bhasan Char  

TBS Report
28 January, 2022, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 28 January, 2022, 04:54 pm
Bangladesh has been hosting over 1.1 million Rohingyas in congested Cox’s Bazar camps. Some 100,000 Rohingyas will gradually be shifted to Bhashan Char, which has already been well-equipped with modern facilities, including schools, mosques, community clinics, mobile networks and internet, for Rohingyas. Photos: Shamsuddin Illius/TBS
Bangladesh has been hosting over 1.1 million Rohingyas in congested Cox’s Bazar camps. Some 100,000 Rohingyas will gradually be shifted to Bhashan Char, which has already been well-equipped with modern facilities, including schools, mosques, community clinics, mobile networks and internet, for Rohingyas. Photos: Shamsuddin Illius/TBS

Japan Government has decided to extend Emergency Grant Aid of total $2 million for the support of the displaced Rohingyas on Bhasan Char. 

This contribution includes $1 million to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and $1 million to World Food Programme (WFP) for implementing humanitarian assistance activities, reads a press release Friday (28 January). 

 Japanese Ambassador to Bangladesh Ito Naoki said resolving Rohingya issues is of utmost importance for the peace and stability of the region. 
 
"Japan supports the steady and smooth operations of the international organisations under the MoU signed between the Bangladesh Government and the United Nations in October 2021, which is a basic framework of assistance for Bhasan Char," said the ambassador. 

Japan expects the UN will respond to prevailing and increasing humanitarian and protection needs in the area. 

 "Japan will continue to cooperate with the international organisations and NGOs in both locations along with the Government of Bangladesh," Ito Naoki added. 
 
Finding durable solutions to this crisis is significant not only to Bangladesh but also to the stability of the entire region, and thereby conducive to the realisation of a "Free and Open Indo-Pacific", said the ambassador. 

Top News

Bhasan Char / Japan

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Screengrabs of Paintbeat Art’s web portal and artworks. Photo: Courtesy

Paintbeat Art: A one-stop marketplace for artwork and a teenage artist on a mission

4h | Panorama
‘The banks consider the SMEs as a failure with low profitability and a high risk of default’

‘The banks consider the SMEs as a failure with low profitability and a high risk of default’

6h | Panorama
Tanzim Alamgir. Illustration: TBS

‘Individual investors should be mandated to invest a certain percentage in bonds’

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Succeeding in a global organisation

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

How Cyclone Sidr inspired the world’s best building

How Cyclone Sidr inspired the world’s best building

21h | Videos
Pfizer, BioNTech start testing Omicron vaccine

Pfizer, BioNTech start testing Omicron vaccine

1d | Videos
A fish sculpture for environmental awareness in St. Martin

A fish sculpture for environmental awareness in St. Martin

2d | Videos
Biggest FDI for shipyard in Patuakhali proposed

Biggest FDI for shipyard in Patuakhali proposed

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
DiCaprio greets Bangladesh on new marine protected area around St Martin's
Environment

DiCaprio greets Bangladesh on new marine protected area around St Martin's

2
Zaved Akhtar, CEO and MD of Unilever Bangladesh Ltd. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Interviews

There can be five Unilevers in Bangladesh: Zaved Akhtar

3
Cars up to 1600cc likely to be more affordable for middle class
Economy

Cars up to 1600cc likely to be more affordable for middle class

4
Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

Botswana woman arrested with 3kg heroin at Dhaka airport

5
PBI Chief DIG Banaj Kumar Majumder, left, SB Chief Md Monirul Islam, right. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Seven cops promoted to additional IGP

6
Photo courtesy- Asif Salman
Habitat

Satkhira hospital named world's best new building