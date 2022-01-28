Japan to provide $2M to UN support operations  on Bhasan Char  

Bangladesh has been hosting over 1.1 million Rohingyas in congested Cox’s Bazar camps. Some 100,000 Rohingyas will gradually be shifted to Bhashan Char, which has already been well-equipped with modern facilities, including schools, mosques, community clinics, mobile networks and internet, for Rohingyas. Photos: Shamsuddin Illius/TBS

Japan Government has decided to extend Emergency Grant Aid of total $2 million for the support of the displaced Rohingyas on Bhasan Char.

This contribution includes $1 million to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and $1 million to World Food Programme (WFP) for implementing humanitarian assistance activities, reads a press release Friday (28 January).

Japanese Ambassador to Bangladesh Ito Naoki said resolving Rohingya issues is of utmost importance for the peace and stability of the region.



"Japan supports the steady and smooth operations of the international organisations under the MoU signed between the Bangladesh Government and the United Nations in October 2021, which is a basic framework of assistance for Bhasan Char," said the ambassador.

Japan expects the UN will respond to prevailing and increasing humanitarian and protection needs in the area.

"Japan will continue to cooperate with the international organisations and NGOs in both locations along with the Government of Bangladesh," Ito Naoki added.



Finding durable solutions to this crisis is significant not only to Bangladesh but also to the stability of the entire region, and thereby conducive to the realisation of a "Free and Open Indo-Pacific", said the ambassador.